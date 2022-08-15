Azadi Golf Tournament 2022 concludes

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2022 ) :Tahira Naeem, Atia Anjum, Muhammad Aslam, Mumtaz Ahmed, Mumtaz Hussain and Amjad Ali Khan earned victories in the RGC-AAA Azadi Golf Tournament 2022 held here.

The tournament was organized by Rawalpindi Golf Club, in collaboration with AAA associates, to mark the 75th Independence Celebration of Pakistan, said a press release.

The tournament took place from August 12 to 14. The participants played in amateurs, senior amateurs, senior officers, veterans, ladies and junior categories for the winning prizes. The event was attended by a large number of civil and military dignitaries and golfers from across the country, particularly from the twin cities.

President RGC and X Corps Commander Lt. Gen Sahir Shamshad Mirza presided over the event. Managing Director AAA Associates Lt. Col. Shahzad Ali Kiani (R) also attended the event.

Following a tough competition, the golfers with the highest scores were awarded prizes. Mrs. Tahira Naeem was the Gross winner in the Female category, while Mrs.

Atia Anjum was the Net winner.

Brig. Muhammad Aslam took top place in the Veterans Gross category, while Brig Mumtaz Ahmed Javed took first place in Veterans Net category. Mumtaz Hussain won the Gross and Amjad Ali Khan won the Net in the Senior officers' category.

RGC management appreciated AAA Associates for their continued support in arranging golf events at Rawalpindi Golf Club and distributed prizes among the winners along with Managing Director AAA Associates Lt. Col. Shahzad Ali Kiani (R).

Addressing the event, Kiani also thanked all the participants of the tournament and vowed to continue organizing more sports' activities for general populace.

He said, "AAA Associates will constantly assist local organisations and communities in arranging sporting events. We will continue to fund sports-related activities that entail broad local community participation."AAA Associates was noted for supporting several athletes and sportsmen, as well as promoting grass-root level sports activities.