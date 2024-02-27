Babar, Arif Yaqoob secure third consecutive win for Zalmi

Babar Azam hit a commanding 111 not out while leg-spinner Arif Yaqoob snared a fifer in his debut season to thwart a last minute charge from Islamabad United batsmen and help Peshawar Zalmi record their third consecutive win in the HBL PSL 9 at the Gaddafi Stadium here on Monday night. Karachi Zalmi has moved to the third spot on the points table with six points

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2024) Babar Azam hit a commanding 111 not out while leg-spinner Arif Yaqoob snared a fifer in his debut season to thwart a last minute charge from Islamabad United batsmen and help Peshawar Zalmi record their third consecutive win in the HBL PSL 9 at the Gaddafi Stadium here on Monday night. Karachi Zalmi has moved to the third spot on the points table with six points.

Zalmi captain had helped Zalmi post second 200 plus total as he hit a masterclass 111 (63) after his team was reeling at 124-5 by the end of 15th overs. Babar played out of his skin to score 71 run partnership with Asif Ali 17 (9) off the last 31 balls for the sixth wicket. Babar was so dominant in the partnership that Asif Ali could score 17 runs while Babar hit an explosive 54 runs off the remaining 22 balls.

Babar also scored his second fifty off 20 balls while he had scored the first 50 off 39 balls as he reached 100 in 59 balls. Babar Azam played second fiddle to Saim Ayub in first half of the innings before going ballistic on his way to hit an unbeaten 111 (63) to record his first century of the HBL PSL 9 and post a total above 201 against Islamabad United at the Gaddafi Stadium here on Monday night.

Nassem Shah picked one wicket for 32 runs Hunain Shah, Imad Wasim, Faheem Ashraf and Tymil Mills could not impress with the ball. Mills conceded 30 runs off his two overs. Shadab Khan and Agha Salman bowled well in tandem and shared three wickets among them. Shadab was the most impressive of the lot who picket 2 wickets for 28 runs while Agha Salman bagged the prized wicket of Saim Ayub 38 (21) who was going great guns and his fall checked the scoring rate considerably. Saim Ayub three boundaries and two 6s in his quickfire innings and scored another 77 run partnership off 45 balls.

The Zalmi lost four wickets for 47 in the next 44 balls and were reeling at 124-5 when Babar Azam went ballistic. Mohammad Haris, Haseebullah and Rovman Powell fell cheaply while Paul Walter score 19 off 13 balls before he was run out.

Islamabad United were slow off the mark and lost two wickets for 50 runs in seven overs and were reeling at 73-3 in the 10th over of the innings. United needed 129 runs off 63 balls when Azam Khan joined Colin Munro at the crease and then started one of the most explosive partnerships of the HBL PSL 9.

Azam Khan hit the fastest fifty of the HBL PSL 9 in 21 balls on his way to 75 off 30 balls which included six boundaries and as many 6s. Azam hit a 108 runs partnership with Colin Munro 71 (53) to take the score to 181 before Azam fell by the end of the 18th over.

With Colin Munro at the crease, Islamabad United needed 21 runs off the last 12 balls and their march to victory looked certain before one witnessed one of the most eventful penultimate over of the innings in the HBL PSL 9.

Leg-spinner Arif Yaqoob was handed the ball by captain Babar Azam and he claimed four wickets including Colin Munro, Faheem Ashraf, Hunain Shah and Haider Ali for two runs to claw back the advantage as the United required 19 runs for a win off the last six ball.

Naseem Shah hit a 6 off the second ball of Salman Irshad over but the fall of Imad Wasim on the fourth ball sealed the fate for Islamabad United and they lost by eight runs.

Arif Yaqoob claimed a fifer for 27 runs while Saim Ayub, Naveen Ul Haq, Luke Wood and Salman Irshad claimed one wicket each. Salman Irshad was the most expensive and conceded 52 runs.

Babar Azam was adjudged Player of the Match for his flawless hundred and carry the bat.

Defending champions Lahore Qalandars will face table-toppers Multan Sultans in the last match of the Lahore leg at the Gaddafi Stadium on Tuesday (tomorrow) at 7 p.m. With no win from five matches, Lahore Qalandars are in a make or break situation and a loss against Multan will send them crashing out of the HBL PSL 9.