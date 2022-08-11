Babar expects Asif, Khushdil, Iftikhar to emulate Malik, Hafeez feats in middle order

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2022 ) :Captain Babar Azam has expressed the hope that power-hitters Asif Ali, Khushdil Shah and Iftikhar Ahmad will follow suit and fill the gap in the middle-order batting, left by experienced Shoaib Malik and Mohammad Hafeez.

In a pre-departure press conference at the Gaddafi Stadium here on Thursday, he said the team would miss the performance of the great players, adding that he would try to give the trio maximum opportunities and confidence to prove their mettle. He said Shadab Khan's batting from in the white ball cricket adds to the batting depth of the team in short format cricket.

Pakistan cricket team is due to leave for the Netherlands on August 12 and they would play three ODIs on August 16, 18 and 21 at V.O.C. Rotterdam.

Babar hailed Khushdil Shah for playing with restraint and doing well for the team in the recent past.

On non-selection of Shoaib Malik, he said the best team had been picked by the selectors in consultation with him and the head coach, and dispelled the impression that any changes in team selection were imminent before the Asia Cup to be played in UAE from August 26.

The ODI and T20 No. 1 batter said Shaheen Shah Afridi has been picked to accompany the team doctor and physio in the Netherlands so that he might regain fitness and be available for at least one ODI in Netherlands or fully recover before the Asia Cup and the ICC Men's T20 World Cup.

On Hasan Ali's exclusion from the team, Babar said: "I always support Hasan Ali because he is a team man but his recent form has not been good", adding that Hasan might regain form with good performances in the domestic season lying ahead and would make a strong comeback.

He said that fast bowlers like Naseem Shah, Dahani have been performing on the fringes and they need a chance to do well and add to the pool of fast bowlers.

About team's chances against Netherlands, Babar said it was difficult to beat a team on its home conditions, adding that he was confident about batters and bowling battery of the Pakistan team to do well in foreign conditions.

On unfamiliar conditions, he said the the team was not wary of the conditions in the Netherlands, claiming the team was in good stead despite less practice opportunities due to the rainy season in Lahore. He further said there was no fear as the Netherlands conditions were similar to the English weather.

On selection of a young side for the Netherlands tour, he said it is not wise to rest the senior players, adding that young players are also part of the contingent selected for the tour. Babar said the Netherlands ODIs being part of the ICC men's Cricket World Cup Super League hold importance for the team as "we cannot afford to lose the vital points".

About Imad Wasim's chances of making to the World Cup contingent, he said Muhammad Nawaz has performed well in the red-ball format as well as the T20 cricket in the recent past, adding that no player was dropped for good and may make a comeback.

The all-format skipper dispelled the impression that the team was weary and under pressure due to continuous cricket, adding that the young team was super-fit and ready to play more cricket.

He added that Shaheen Shah Afridi's injury was not caused by the work-load but due to an error of judgment in the field.

Babar Azam hailed athletes Muhamamd Nooh Dastgir Butt and Arshad Nadeem for winning gold medals at the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham and expressed the hope their feat will inspire many young athletes.