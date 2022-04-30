UrduPoint.com

Bagnaia Sizzles To Jerez MotoGP Pole

Muhammad Rameez Published April 30, 2022 | 07:53 PM

Bagnaia sizzles to Jerez MotoGP pole

Ducati rider Francesco Bagnaia signalled a return to form by scorching his way to pole position for the Spanish MotoGP with a new track-record at Jerez Saturday

Jerez de la Frontera, Spain, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2022 ) :Ducati rider Francesco Bagnaia signalled a return to form by scorching his way to pole position for the Spanish MotoGP with a new track-record at Jerez Saturday.

The Italian was a massive 0.453sec faster than reigning world champion and current championship leader Fabio Quartararo with a sizzling 1min 36.17sec fastest lap ever raced on the track.

The pair will start side by side in forecast sunshine at the Jerez circuit Sunday in the sixth GP of the 21-race season.

The 25-year-old Bagnaia ran Quartararo a close second for the title in 2021 but made a poor start this season before declaring that he was starting to "feel better on the bike" after an eighth-place finish in last weekend's race in Portugal.

Defending world champion Quartararo won last weekend and was happy with second to the Ducati Saturday.

"Mission accomplished. I hadn't expected to be in second place half a second behind though," said the Frenchman.

"I'm not sure what's missing, but were not the only ones struggling over a lap."Suzuki's Alex Rins is co-leader in the standings after five GPs but struggled in qualifying and will start from 14th.

Spaniard Aleix Espargaro on an Aprilia took the third place on the front row with Australian Jack Miller and Frenchman Johann Zarco, both on Ducatis sandwiching Spaniard Marc Marquez on a Honda on the second.

Related Topics

World Poor Honda Portugal Sunday From Race

Recent Stories

Friendly cricket match played between Administrato ..

Friendly cricket match played between Administrator Karachi XI and Chief Ministe ..

5 minutes ago
 Marriyum thanks Almighty for blessing her with per ..

Marriyum thanks Almighty for blessing her with performing Umrah

5 minutes ago
 Dean AMC directs to complete dentistry building de ..

Dean AMC directs to complete dentistry building development work

5 minutes ago
 Russian Foreign Ministry Says Sees Exodus of White ..

Russian Foreign Ministry Says Sees Exodus of White House Officials as Trust in B ..

5 minutes ago
 NATO Believes Attempts to Destabilize Moldova Like ..

NATO Believes Attempts to Destabilize Moldova Likely to Continue

5 minutes ago
 Minister advises to adopt precautionary measure du ..

Minister advises to adopt precautionary measure during heat wave

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.