Balochistan record thumping win against Southern Punjab

RAWALPINDI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2021 ) :An all-round effort helped Balochistan record their first win in the National T20 (2021-22) at the Pindi cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi on Sunday evening as ATF Southern Punjab suffered their third consecutive defeat in the premier T20 tournament.

Opener Abdul Wahid Bangalzai anchored Balochistan's 102-run chase which was made possible by an outstanding bowling and fieldin effort aided by some poor shot selection by Southern Punjab batters in the first-half of the match.

The right-hander who represented Pakistan in the ICC U19 Cricket World Cup last year scored an unbeaten 58 off 55 balls (five fours, one six) as Balochistan overhauled the target with 16 balls to spare.

Bangalzai added 57 runs for the second-wicket with wicketkeeper-batsman Bismillah Khan who contributed 28 off 29 balls (two fours).

Naseem Shah, Khushdil Shah and Hassan Khan took a wicket apiece for Southern Punjab who now have all the work to do in the remainder of the tournament.

Earlier, Balochistan skipper Imam-ul-Haq asked Southern Punjab to bat first after winning the toss. Southern Punjab lost opener Zain Abbas (0) to Khurram Shahzad in the opening over.

LCaptain Sohaib Maqsood and Zeeshan Ashraf added 45 runs for the second-wicket, Sohaib who top-scored for his side with 24 fell to Amad Butt. Zeeshan fell to Yasir Shah soon after for 18.

Southern Punjab kept losing wickets at regular intervals as Balochistan bowlers and fielders took charge of the match. Bismillah also took two outstanding catches behind the stumps. The Southern Punjab middle-order of Khushdil (6), Azam Khan (1) and Hassan (19) failed to impress.

P9The side folded for the lowest score of the ongoing National T20 tournament with 13 balls of their 20 overs left unused.

Amad Butt (player of the match) took three wickets for 11 while Yasir took three for 19. Umaid took two wickets for 14 runs, Kashif Bhatti and Khurram took a wicket apiece for Balochistan.

Scores in Brief: Balochistan beat ATF Southern Punjab by seven wickets ATF Southern Punjab 101 all out, 17.5 overs (Sohaib Maqsood 24, Hassan Khan 19; Amad Butt 3-11, Yasir Shah 3-19, Umaid Asif 2-14)Balochistan 102-3, 17.2 overs (Abdul Wahid Bangalzai 58 not out, Bismillah Khan 28; Naseem Shah 1-10)Player of the match: Amad Butt.