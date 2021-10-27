BPSA organizes 4th National Pencak Silat Championship 2021 in Quetta

The Balochistan Pencak Silat Association (BPSA) has organized the 4th National Pencak Silat Championship 2021 in Quetta

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2021 ) :The Balochistan Pencak Silat Association (BPSA) has organized the 4th National Pencak Silat Championship 2021 in Quetta.

According to the official of Balochistan Pencak Silat Association, as many as 12 teams from across the country are participating in the national Pencak Silat Championship.

Secretary Sports and Youth Affairs Balochistan Imran Gachki inaugurated the event while a large number of sports lovers and general public attended the festival.

Teams from all the provinces including Gilgit-Baltistan, Islamabad, Azad Kashmir and various public departments including WAPDA, Police and Railways have participated in the three days event.

There will be competitions of different categories to be held in the national level event and final match will be played on October 28, it added.