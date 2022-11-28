CAS Challenge Cup Polo Tournament from Tuesday

UrduPoint.com

The 31st Chief of the Air Staff (CAS) Challenge Cup Polo Tournament 2022 will commence at the lush green Islamabad Polo Club on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2022 ) :The 31st Chief of the Air Staff (CAS) Challenge Cup Polo Tournament 2022 will commence at the lush green Islamabad Polo Club on Tuesday.

The week-long tournament is being organised by Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Sports Control Committee in collaboration with Islamabad Polo Club management, said a press release.

According to the organisers, the event would be significant in promoting the game of Polo in Pakistan.

Six best teams - PAF Blue, PAF White, Asean, ASC Rizvi, ASC Ahmed Khan and ASC Vaulters will participate in the tournament.

High ranking civil and military officials and polo enthusiasts would attend the mega event.

The CAS Challenge Cup Polo Tournament was introduced in 1985 and ever since it has been a regular feature in the PAF Sports Calendar. The event is eagerly awaited each year by polo enthusiasts and receives appreciation both at domestic and international levels, which is a true manifestation of the PAF's commitment in promoting sports, the press release added.

