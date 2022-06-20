UrduPoint.com

Ch Hassan Wins Traditional Games Tent Pegging Title

Zeeshan Mehtab Published June 20, 2022 | 04:51 PM

Ch Hassan wins traditional games Tent Pegging title

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2022 ) :Riding on his horse "Much Much More" Chaudhry Hassan Mahmood of Al-Sheikh Club grabbed gold medal in the traditional games 'Tent Pegging' played at Jati Pend village, Khag, Haripur district on Monday.

MNA Umar Ayub Khan formally inaugurated the contests with more than 251 horse riders from almost all 29 clubs across the country took part. Recently elected nazim of the area Muhammad Waseem Gujjar, President Pakistan Tent-Pegging Federation Malik Meharban, Regional sports Officer Hazara Ahmed Zaman, DSO Haripur Faisal Javed, DSO Mansehra Atif, Assistant Director Irshad Khan and other elites of area and thousands of game loving spectators were present on the occasion.

The traditional games were organized by Directorate General Sports KP in Haripur district came to an end with sweet memories.

Mehr Umar Draz, Mehr Azhar Shamim and Malik Zahoor Ahmed, hailing from Al-Sheikh Club won the first position in the Team contests.

Pindi Ghazi Club riders including Hafiz Khawajah Hamza Hayat, Sardar Nouman Khan, Malik Sufiyan Khan and Khan Khaizer Khawar, Al-Kabeer Awan Club of Bannu with riders Wajahatullah Khan, Haji Malik Imtiaz Khan, Haji Ustad Zulqarnain and Haji Khan Zeeshan Khan Baloch took the third position.

Similarly, in individual competition; Chaudhry Hassan Mahmood of Al Sheikh Club won gold, Hamza Javed Bhatti of Hussainia Naqvi Al Bukhari Club on his horse name Haidry won silver and Malik Zahoor Ahmed of Al Sheikh Club on his horse name Badal won bronze medal.

A total of 251 players from 29 clubs from across the country took part while a large number of spectators were present to watch the overnight matches and pay tribute to their respective players.

Director General Galiyat Development Authority Captain (Retd) Khalid Mahmood graced the occasion and distributed prizes among the winners.

There were thousands of spectators from the nearby villages and even some were part of the team contingent visited alongside their horses for the competitions from far-flung areas of Punjab, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Captain (Retd) Khalid Mahmood appreciated the horsemen, saying tent-pegging was a 2500-year-old game practiced by warriors to mount pre-dawn raids on an enemy camp, using game's skills to sever or uproot tent pegs. He urged the government to promote this native game.

Related Topics

Pakistan Bannu Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sports Punjab Mansehra Haripur Ghazi Azad Jammu And Kashmir Gold Silver Bronze All From Government

Recent Stories

IHC dismisses case after Imaan Mazari issued "unco ..

IHC dismisses case after Imaan Mazari issued "unconditional apology"

7 minutes ago
 Govt decides to launch drive power in public depts

Govt decides to launch drive power in public depts

39 minutes ago
 IHC dismisses case after Imaan Mazari issues an "u ..

IHC dismisses case after Imaan Mazari issues an "unconditional apology"

57 minutes ago
 Ahsan Iqbal calls for 'Charter of Economy' for cou ..

Ahsan Iqbal calls for 'Charter of Economy' for country's sustainable development

1 hour ago
 How cricketers marked Father's Day?

How cricketers marked Father's Day?

2 hours ago
 Harbhajan Singh says that he won’t be making any ..

Harbhajan Singh says that he won’t be making any bold statements before Pakist ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.