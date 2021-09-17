Chances of dispute between Hafeez, PCB no more

(@fidahassanain)

The 40-year old cricketer has shared a message of ‘forgiving’ in a social media post.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 17th, 2021) The chances of dispute between national cricketer Mohammad Hafeez and Pakistan cricket Board (PCB) have vanished as the player has shared a message of “forgiving”.

The 40-year old player now will not hold any press conference against Pakistan Cricket Board as he has given a message of “forgiving” in a social media post.

Taking to Twitter, the 40-year old player wrote, “"Forgive the people so that Allah will forgive you,".

Hafeez was unhappy with the attitude of the top officials of the board as the PCB first allowed him to play the Caribbean Premier League till Sept 18 and later PCB's chief executive Wasim Khan and Director International Zakir Khan had suddenly asked him to reach back home by September 12.

On the other hand, the board had allowed Imad Wasim to stay till the CPL final on September 17. The reports said that the officials gave a September 16 deadline to Hafeez for the New Zealand series and a September 17 deadline to Imad.

Hafeez is part of the Pakistan T20 squad for the series against New Zealand. He will report at a private hotel for the series starting from September 25 at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.