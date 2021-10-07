UrduPoint.com

Changes are likely in national squad for upcoming T20 World today

The sources say that the changes are expected in the national squad because some players showed dismal performance in the National T20 Cup.

LAHORE (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 7th, 2021) Pakistan is likely to change its national squad for fast approaching T20 World Cup due to start from October 17 in the United Arab Emirates and Oman.

The sources say that the changes are expected in the national squad because some players showed dismal performance in the National T20 Cup. They said that former Pakistan captain Shoaib Malik is also likely to be part of the squad while Azam Khan and Shoaib Masood are expected to be dropped. The sources said that Mohammad Hasnain has also dim chances for his place in the squad due to his performance in National T20 Cup.

Vernon Philander, bowling consultant, will arrive in Pakistan on October 7 and will join the squad in the UAE to fly to the UAE. The reports said that batting consultant Matthew Hayden will join the national squad in the UAE. The family of the all the members of the national squad can also fly with them to the UAE. The support staff members for the national team are yet to be announced.

According to the sources, the cricket board has decided to appoint Saqlain Mushtaq as head of the support staff.

They said that Saqlain Mushtaq, fielding coach Abdul Majeed and strength and conditioning Coach Drix Simon will also fly with the team to the bio-secure bubble in the UAE.

The Babar Azam-led Pakistan squad will leave for the country on October 15 via a chartered flight.

According to the details, the players taking part into the National T20 World Cup will move from one bubble to another after the completion of the event.

All the members of the national team's support staff will gather in Lahore on October 8 and will be quarantined for seven days at a local hotel in Lahore.

Pakistan's current squad for the upcoming ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup:

Babar Azam (captain)

Shadab Khan (vice-captain)

Asif Ali

Azam Khan (wicketkeeper)

Haris Rauf

Hasan Ali

Imad Wasim

Khushdil Shah

Mohammad Hafeez

Mohammad Hasnain

Mohammad Nawaz

Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper)

Mohammad Wasim Jnr

Shaheen Shah Afridi

Sohaib Maqsood

