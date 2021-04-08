UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China's Women Beat S. Korea 2-1 In Olympic Play-off First Leg

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Thu 08th April 2021 | 04:45 PM

China's women beat S. Korea 2-1 in Olympic play-off first leg

The China women's football team took a giant step towards the Olympics on Thursday, winning the first leg of their qualifying play-off 2-1 away to South Korea

Goyang (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2021 ) :The China women's football team took a giant step towards the Olympics on Thursday, winning the first leg of their qualifying play-off 2-1 away to South Korea.

The match was first scheduled for March last year but became an early victim of the coronavirus pandemic, and was postponed three times before finally taking place in Goyang, northwest of Seoul, more than a year late.

Fan numbers were limited and the atmosphere subdued, with South Korea banning cheering at all sporting events in an effort to reduce the risk of infections.

China struck first, with Zhang Xin netting from close range in the 33rd minute.

The hosts equalised six minutes later when captain Ji So-yun of Chelsea FC Women sent through Kang Chae-rim, who shot into the upper corner.

Wang Shuang broke the deadlock for China with a 73rd-minute penalty after one of her teammates was clearly fouled in the box.

With a one-goal lead and two away goals, China -- ranked 15th in the world, three places above the Taeguk Ladies -- will be favourites to go through from the second leg in Suzhou on Tuesday.

Women's football made its Olympic debut in Atlanta in 1996 but the South has never qualified for the final tournament.

Cameroon face Chile for the last remaining berth in Tokyo.

Related Topics

Football World China Suzhou Tokyo Goyang Seoul Lead Atlanta South Korea Chile March Women Olympics All From Chelsea Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Dubai Sports Council gets ISO 22301 Business Conti ..

9 minutes ago

ERC provides COVID-19 vaccine doses, food aid to S ..

17 minutes ago

Plane carrying Pakistan’s parliamentary delegati ..

26 minutes ago

29 minutes ago

Fakhar, Misbah review ODI series

46 minutes ago

Petroleum SAPM advises OGRA to take decisions 'ind ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.