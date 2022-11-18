City Gulbahar Girls College awarded gold medal for winning Cricket trophy

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2022 ) :Principal City Girls College Gulbahar Peshawar Professor Tahira Dar here on Friday awarded gold medals to the winning team of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inter-College Girls cricket Championship.

The colourful award giving ceremony was arranged in the honor of the City Girls College Gulbahar who were part of the winner team of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inter-College Games Cricket event here at College premises with, Principal Hayatabad Girls College Noor Saba, Principal Home Economic College Shahida Gillani, Vice Principal Miss Rabia, and all the staff of the college, Director sports Miss Najma Qazi and Maria Najam and a large number of students participated.

The colourful award giving ceremony was started with the melodious recitation from Holy Quran by Miss Jameela Khan, a first year student. On this occasion, Maria Najam said that City Gulbahar won the gold medal in U21 Games Netball before winning 10 gold medals in the U23 basketball event.

She said two of our students Ayesha and Tajla won gold medals in hockey and taekwondo, while City Gulbahar won the overall first, second and third position in the recently held Inter-College Games.

Maria Najam further informed that Hajra and Jawaria Mujahid represented Pakistan in the International Hockey Championship held in Iran and gave an outstanding performance for the team. She said, Tajla Khan, the student of City Gulbahar won a silver medal in the 33rd National Games Boxing event and also received an annual honorarium of Rs. 75000.

Najma Qazi on this occasion thanked the City Gulbahar Girls College Principal and Management for honoring the girls' players for giving outstanding performances in different Games.