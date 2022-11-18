UrduPoint.com

City Gulbahar Girls College Awarded Gold Medal For Winning Cricket Trophy

Zeeshan Mehtab Published November 18, 2022 | 04:50 PM

City Gulbahar Girls College awarded gold medal for winning Cricket trophy

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2022 ) :Principal City Girls College Gulbahar Peshawar Professor Tahira Dar here on Friday awarded gold medals to the winning team of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inter-College Girls cricket Championship.

The colourful award giving ceremony was arranged in the honor of the City Girls College Gulbahar who were part of the winner team of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inter-College Games Cricket event here at College premises with, Principal Hayatabad Girls College Noor Saba, Principal Home Economic College Shahida Gillani, Vice Principal Miss Rabia, and all the staff of the college, Director sports Miss Najma Qazi and Maria Najam and a large number of students participated.

The colourful award giving ceremony was started with the melodious recitation from Holy Quran by Miss Jameela Khan, a first year student. On this occasion, Maria Najam said that City Gulbahar won the gold medal in U21 Games Netball before winning 10 gold medals in the U23 basketball event.

She said two of our students Ayesha and Tajla won gold medals in hockey and taekwondo, while City Gulbahar won the overall first, second and third position in the recently held Inter-College Games.

Maria Najam further informed that Hajra and Jawaria Mujahid represented Pakistan in the International Hockey Championship held in Iran and gave an outstanding performance for the team. She said, Tajla Khan, the student of City Gulbahar won a silver medal in the 33rd National Games Boxing event and also received an annual honorarium of Rs. 75000.

Najma Qazi on this occasion thanked the City Gulbahar Girls College Principal and Management for honoring the girls' players for giving outstanding performances in different Games.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Hockey Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sports Iran Student Gold Silver Event All From Boxing

Recent Stories

Video of girl jumping off moving rickshaw goes vir ..

Video of girl jumping off moving rickshaw goes viral

58 minutes ago
 Finance Minister briefs President on overall econo ..

Finance Minister briefs President on overall economic, financial outlook of coun ..

3 hours ago
 PML-N senator's son Osama Abdul Karim arrested in ..

PML-N senator's son Osama Abdul Karim arrested in land grabbing case

4 hours ago
 Pakistan, Kazakhstan agree to sign transit trade a ..

Pakistan, Kazakhstan agree to sign transit trade agreement

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 November 2022

7 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 18th November 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 18th November 2022

8 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.