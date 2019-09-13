UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cold Comfort: Tokyo 2020 Tests Fake Snow To Beat The Heat

Sumaira FH 1 hour ago Fri 13th September 2019 | 11:30 AM

Cold comfort: Tokyo 2020 tests fake snow to beat the heat

Tokyo 2020 organisers blasted volunteers with fake snow on Friday as they trial ever more extreme ways to beat the heat ahead of the Games

Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2019 ) :Tokyo 2020 organisers blasted volunteers with fake snow on Friday as they trial ever more extreme ways to beat the heat ahead of the Games.

But instead of light fluffy snowflakes, the crowd, consisting mainly of Tokyo 2020 staff, was pelted with fairly coarse shards of shaved ice at the canoeing test event.

And ironically, after several weeks of almost unbroken heat and humidity, Friday saw temperatures in the Japanese capital drop sharply -- no doubt a relief to millions of Tokyo commuters and players training for the forthcoming Rugby World Cup.

"We are trying everything possible to ease heat risks," said Taka Okamura, from the 2020 organising committee.

"This is not meant to cool the entire atmosphere but have spectators feel refreshed when the flakes of ice touch them," added Okamura, who acknowledged that the system needed some refinement.

One problem became immediately apparent after the volunteers were doused in 300 kilograms (650 Pounds) of snow in a matter of minutes: the "spectators" were quickly soaked through and the floor became slippery -- resulting in one journalist taking a tumble.

Okamura played down any environmental risks from the system -- such as CO2 emissions from the machine -- and declined to reveal its cost.

Tokyo 2020 officials have admitted in the past that anti-heat measures will swell the budget for the Games.

Tokyo 2020 organisers have largely won praise for their preparations for the Games. With the construction work on track, IOC President Thomas Bach has said Tokyo is the best-prepared host ever with less than a year to go until the opening ceremony.

But the sweltering Tokyo heat has already proved a headache and there are fears for athletes, volunteers and spectators if conditions in recent summers are repeated at Games time.

Test events in August did little to allay those fears, with a French triathlete taken to hospital with suspected heatstroke, complaints about the water temperature for marathon swimming, and people taken ill at a rowing trial.

One member of the French parathletics team attending Friday's event pointed to another potential problem of the fake snow hose.

"When the wind is blowing in the wrong direction pushing the snow out of the stands, I'm not sure it is going to be that efficient," he said.

Related Topics

World Snow Water Budget Marathon Tokyo August 2020 International Olympic Committee Event From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

45% Pakistanis find overseas Pakistanis to be more ..

6 minutes ago

Russia Registers 37 Ceasefire Violations in Syria ..

48 seconds ago

Death toll from Spain floods rises to three

50 seconds ago

Zelenskyy Says New Lists Being Prepared for Next S ..

53 seconds ago

Dutch Prosecutors Refuse to Disclose Status of MH1 ..

56 seconds ago

Zelenskyy Says 'Cautious' About Idea of Peacekeepe ..

59 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.