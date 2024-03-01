Open Menu

Cricket: Afghanistan V Ireland One-off Test Scoreboard

Zeeshan Mehtab Published March 01, 2024 | 06:58 PM

Cricket: Afghanistan v Ireland one-off Test scoreboard

Full scoreboard on day three of the one-off Test between Afghanistan and Ireland in Abu Dhabi on Friday

Abu Dhabi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2024) Full scoreboard on day three of the one-off Test between Afghanistan and Ireland in Abu Dhabi on Friday:

Afghanistan 1st innings 155 all out (I. Zadran 53; M. Adair 5-39)

Ireland 1st innings 263 all out (P. Stirling 52; Zia-ur-Rehman 5-64)

Afghanistan 2nd innings (overnight 134-3)

Ibrahim Zadran c Moor b Adair 12

Noor Ali Zadran c Adair b McCarthy 32

Rahmat Shah c Tucker b Adair 9

Hashmatullah Shahidi lbw b Adair 55

Rahmanullah Gurbaz b Young 46

Nasir Jamal b McCarthy 2

Karim Janat c Balbirnie b Young 13

Zia-ur-Rehman c Balbirnie b van Woerkom 13

Naveed Zadran b Young 25

Nijat Masood b McCarthy 0

Zahir Khan not out 4

Extras (b7) 7

Total (all out; 75.4 overs) 218

Fall of wickets: 1-24 (Ibrahim Zadran), 2-38 (Rahmat Shah), 3-93 (Noor Ali Zadran), 4-140 (Hashmatullah Shahidi), 5-143 (Nasir Jamal), 6-173 (Karim Janat), 7-174 (Rahmanullah Gurbaz), 8-206 (Zia-ur-Rehman), 9-207 (Nijat Masood, 10-218 (Naveed Zadran)

Bowling: Mark Adair 16-3-56-3, Barry McCarthy 18-5-48-3, Theo van Woerkom 13-3-43-1, Andy McBrine 17-3-38-0, Craig Young 10.

4-2-24-3, Harry Tector 1-0-2-0

Ireland 2nd innings (target 111)

P. Moor b Naveed Zadran 0

A. Balbirnie not out 58

C. Campher b Naveed Zadran 0

H. Tector c Rahmanullah Gurbaz b Nijat Masood 2

P. Stirling c Rahmat Shah b Zia-ur-Rehman 14

L. Tucker not out 27

Extras (lb7, nb3) 10

Total (four wickets; 31.3 overs) 111

Did not bat: Mark Adair, Andy McBrine, Barry McCarthy, Theo van Woerkom, Craig Young

Fall of wickets: 1-8 (Moor), 2-8 (Campher), 3-13 (Tector), 4-39 (Stirling)

Bowling: Nijat Masood 8-1-27-1 (1nb), Naveed Zadran 9.3-0-31-2, Zia-ur-Rehman 11-0-33-1, Zahir Khan 3-0-13-0 (2nb)

result: Ireland won by six wickets

Toss: Afghanistan

Umpires: Adrian Holdstock (RSA), Richard Kettleborough (ENG)

tv Umpire: Paul Reiffel (AUS)

Match Referee: David Boon (AUS)

Related Topics

Afghanistan Abu Dhabi Young Van Craig Ireland Nasir Jamal Noor Ali Zadran Rahmat Shah Paul Reiffel Richard Kettleborough David Boon TV All P

Recent Stories

PRCS announces comprehensive relief efforts in Gwa ..

PRCS announces comprehensive relief efforts in Gwadar following devastating rain ..

4 minutes ago
 Punjab University Institute of Metallurgy and Mate ..

Punjab University Institute of Metallurgy and Materials Engineering (IMME) organ ..

4 minutes ago
 CPI inflation decelerates to 23.1 percent in Febru ..

CPI inflation decelerates to 23.1 percent in February

4 minutes ago
 PML-N Ulema wing outlines progress under Nawaz lea ..

PML-N Ulema wing outlines progress under Nawaz leadership

4 minutes ago
 Call to promote technical education

Call to promote technical education

4 minutes ago
 Punjab University Officers Welfare Association (P ..

Punjab University Officers Welfare Association (PUOWA) meeting

4 minutes ago
CM seeks report on murder of domestic worker

CM seeks report on murder of domestic worker

4 minutes ago
 Safe City cameras identify 79 stolen vehicles

Safe City cameras identify 79 stolen vehicles

10 minutes ago
 World Civil Defence Day observed in Sukkur

World Civil Defence Day observed in Sukkur

10 minutes ago
 US spy-tech firm Palantir faces rocky path to Euro ..

US spy-tech firm Palantir faces rocky path to European ambitions

10 minutes ago
 Commissioner visits,inspected rain water drainage ..

Commissioner visits,inspected rain water drainage in Nawabshah city

10 minutes ago
 LWMC & PSCA collaborate to keep Lahore clean

LWMC & PSCA collaborate to keep Lahore clean

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports