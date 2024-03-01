Cricket: Afghanistan V Ireland One-off Test Scoreboard
Zeeshan Mehtab Published March 01, 2024 | 06:58 PM
Full scoreboard on day three of the one-off Test between Afghanistan and Ireland in Abu Dhabi on Friday
Abu Dhabi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2024) Full scoreboard on day three of the one-off Test between Afghanistan and Ireland in Abu Dhabi on Friday:
Afghanistan 1st innings 155 all out (I. Zadran 53; M. Adair 5-39)
Ireland 1st innings 263 all out (P. Stirling 52; Zia-ur-Rehman 5-64)
Afghanistan 2nd innings (overnight 134-3)
Ibrahim Zadran c Moor b Adair 12
Noor Ali Zadran c Adair b McCarthy 32
Rahmat Shah c Tucker b Adair 9
Hashmatullah Shahidi lbw b Adair 55
Rahmanullah Gurbaz b Young 46
Nasir Jamal b McCarthy 2
Karim Janat c Balbirnie b Young 13
Zia-ur-Rehman c Balbirnie b van Woerkom 13
Naveed Zadran b Young 25
Nijat Masood b McCarthy 0
Zahir Khan not out 4
Extras (b7) 7
Total (all out; 75.4 overs) 218
Fall of wickets: 1-24 (Ibrahim Zadran), 2-38 (Rahmat Shah), 3-93 (Noor Ali Zadran), 4-140 (Hashmatullah Shahidi), 5-143 (Nasir Jamal), 6-173 (Karim Janat), 7-174 (Rahmanullah Gurbaz), 8-206 (Zia-ur-Rehman), 9-207 (Nijat Masood, 10-218 (Naveed Zadran)
Bowling: Mark Adair 16-3-56-3, Barry McCarthy 18-5-48-3, Theo van Woerkom 13-3-43-1, Andy McBrine 17-3-38-0, Craig Young 10.
4-2-24-3, Harry Tector 1-0-2-0
Ireland 2nd innings (target 111)
P. Moor b Naveed Zadran 0
A. Balbirnie not out 58
C. Campher b Naveed Zadran 0
H. Tector c Rahmanullah Gurbaz b Nijat Masood 2
P. Stirling c Rahmat Shah b Zia-ur-Rehman 14
L. Tucker not out 27
Extras (lb7, nb3) 10
Total (four wickets; 31.3 overs) 111
Did not bat: Mark Adair, Andy McBrine, Barry McCarthy, Theo van Woerkom, Craig Young
Fall of wickets: 1-8 (Moor), 2-8 (Campher), 3-13 (Tector), 4-39 (Stirling)
Bowling: Nijat Masood 8-1-27-1 (1nb), Naveed Zadran 9.3-0-31-2, Zia-ur-Rehman 11-0-33-1, Zahir Khan 3-0-13-0 (2nb)
result: Ireland won by six wickets
Toss: Afghanistan
Umpires: Adrian Holdstock (RSA), Richard Kettleborough (ENG)
tv Umpire: Paul Reiffel (AUS)
Match Referee: David Boon (AUS)
