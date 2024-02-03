Open Menu

Cricket: India V England 2nd Test Scoreboard

February 03, 2024

Scoreboard after England's first innings on day two of the second Test against India in Visakhapatnam on Saturday

Visakhapatnam, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2024) Scoreboard after England's first innings on day two of the second Test against India in Visakhapatnam on Saturday:

India 1st innings (overnight 336-6, Y. Jaiswal 179, R. Ashwin 5)

Y. Jaiswal c Bairstow b Anderson 209

R. Sharma c Pope b Bashir 14

S. Gill c Foakes b Anderson 34

S. Iyer c Foakes b Hartley 27

R. Patidar b Ahmed 32

A. Patel c Ahmed b Bashir 27

K.S. Bharat c Bashir b Ahmed 17

R. Ashwin c Foakes b Anderson 20

K. Yadav not out 8

J. Bumrah c Root b Ahmed 6

M. Kumar c Root b Bashir 0

Extras (lb1, nb1) 2

Total (all out, 112 overs) 396

Fall of wickets: 1-40 (Rohit), 2-89 (Gill), 3-179 (Iyer), 4-249 (Patidar), 5-301 (Axar), 6-330 (Bharat), 7-364 (Ashwin), 8-383 (Jaiswal), 9-395 (Bumrah), 10-396 (Kumar)

Bowling: Anderson 25-4-47-3 (nb1), Root 14-0-71-0, Hartley 18-2-74-1, Bashir 38-1-138-3, Ahmed 17-2-65-3

England 1st innings

Z.

Crawley c Iyer b Patel 76

B. Duckett c Patidar b Kuldeep 21

O. Pope b Bumrah 23

J. Root c Gill b Bumrah 5

J. Bairstow c Gill b Bumrah 25

B. Stokes b Bumrah 47

B. Foakes b Kuldeep 6

R. Ahmed c Gill b Kuldeep 6

T. Harley c Gill b Bumrah 21

J. Anderson lbw b Bumrah 6

S. Bashir not out 8

Extras (b7, lb1, nb1) 9

Total (all out, 55.5 overs) 253

Fall of wickets: 1-59 (Duckett), 2-114 (Crawley), 3-123 (Root), 4-136 (Pope), 5-159 (Bairstow), 6-172 (Foakes), 7-182 (Ahmed), 8-229 (Stokes), 9-234 (Hartley), 10-253 (Anderson)

Bowling: Bumrah 15.5-5-45-6, Kumar 7-1-44-0 (nb1), Kuldeep 17-1-71-3, Ashwin 12-0-61-0, Axar 4-0-24-1

Toss: India

Umpires: Chris Gaffaney (NZL), Marais Erasmus (RSA)

tv umpire: Paul Reiffel (AUS)

Match referee: Richie Richardson (WIS)

