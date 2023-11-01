Open Menu

Muhammad Rameez Published November 01, 2023 | 10:17 PM

Cricket: New Zealand v South Africa World Cup scoreboard

Scoreboard in the World Cup match between New Zealand and South Africa in Pune on Wednesday

Pune, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2023) Scoreboard in the World Cup match between New Zealand and South Africa in Pune on Wednesday:

South Africa

Q. de Kock c Phillips b Southee 114

T. Bavuma c Mitchell b Boult 24

R. van der Dussen b Southee 133

D. Miller c Mitchell b Neesham 53

H. Klaasen not out 15

A. Markram not out 6

Extras (lb4, w8) 12

Total (4 wkts, 50 overs) 357

Did not bat: M. Jansen, G. Coetzee, K. Maharaj, K. Rabada, L. Ngidi

Fall of wickets: 1-38 (Bavuma,), 2-238 (De Kock), 3-316 (Van der Dussen), 4-351 (Miller)

Bowling: Boult 10-1-49-1 (2w); Henry 5.3-0-31-0 (1w); Southee 10-0-77-2 (1w); Santner 10-0-58-0 (2w); Phillips 7-0-52-0 (2w); Ravindra 2-0-17-0; Neesham 5.3-0-69-1

New Zealand

D. Conway c Markram b Jansen 2

W. Young c de Kock b Coetzee 33

R. Ravindra c Coetzee b Jansen 9

D.

Mitchell c Miller b Maharaj 24

T. Latham c Maharaj b Rabada 4

G. Phillips c Rabada b Coetzee 60

M. Santner b Maharaj 7

T. Southee lbw b Jansen 7

J. Neesham b Maharaj 0

T. Boult c Miller b Maharaj 9

M. Henry not out 0

Extras (b4, lb1, nb1, w6) 12

Total (all out, 35.3 overs) 167

Fall of wickets: 1-8 (Conway), 2-45 (Ravindra), 3-56 (Young), 4-67 (Latham), 5-90 (Mitchell), 6-100 (Santner), 7-109 (Southee), 8-110 (Neesham), 9-133 (Boult), 10-167 (Phillips)

Bowling: Jansen 8-1-31-3 (1nb, 1w); Ngidi 6-1-28-0; Rabada 6-2-16-1; Coetzee 6.3-0-41-2 (1w); Maharaj 9-0-46-4

result: South Africa won by 190 runs

Toss: New Zealand

Umpires: Ahsan Raza (PAK) and Kumar Dharmasena (SRI)

tv Umpire: Sharfuddoula (BAN)

Match Referee: Richie Richardson (WIS)

