Special Person Games begins

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2024) The colorful opening ceremony of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inter-Madrasa and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Games for Persons with Different Abilities got underway here at Hayatabad Sports Complex on Tuesday.

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Khan Gandapur formally inaugurated the Games wherein 800 male and female athletes – 400 of the Persons with Different Abilities and 400 Madrasa Students are taking part.

The Madrasa Athletes are taking part in three different Games including Football, Volleyball, and cricket while the 400 male and female Persons with Different Abilities are taking part in 34 different Games being organized by Director General Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Adviser to the Chief Minister on Sports and Youth Affairs Syed Fakhr Jahan, Secretary Sports Mutiullah Khan, Commissioner Peshawar Riaz Mehsud, Minister of Higher education Meena Khan Afridi, DG Sports Abdul Nasir Khan, Additional Director General Sports Rashida Ghaznavi, Director Sports Jamshed Baloch, Director Sports Operations Azizullah Khan, Deputy Director Sports Operation Jamshed Baloch, other administrative committees, Amjad Iqbal, Shah Faisal, Syed Jafar Shah, Administrator Hayatabad Sports Complex Abid Nazim, players, officials and large number of spectators were also present.

Before the formally inauguration of the Games, Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Khan Gandapur inaugurated the international four Glass-wall Squash Court and Swimming Pool in the premises of the Hayatabad Sports Complex.

The ceremony was started with a recitation from the Holy Quran special person Salman Khan of Mardan, followed by the March Past of Seven Regional Teams of Madrasa from Dera Ismail Khan, Bannu, Kohat, Hazara, Mardan, Swat, and host Peshawar while 400 Persons with different abilities.

All the players participated in the National Anthem, followed by a Martial Arts Display with a break that attracted a large number of spectators.

In his welcome address, Secretary Sports Mati Ullah Khan assured the Chief Minister KP and Adviser to the Chief Minister on Sports and Youth Affairs Syed Fakhre Jahan to hold more activities to promote sports at the grassroots level.

He said a total prize money of Rs. 1 million has been fixed for the winners, runners, and third position holders while Rs. 5 million more was announced by the Chief Minister in his address. He also thanked the chief minister for the release of timely funds. He said the games would continue for four days and all the position holders would be awarded handsome cash prizes.

In his addressing Adviser to the Chief Minister on Sports and Youth Affairs, Syed Fakhre Jahan said they have planned Inter-Regional Games, National Cricket League, and Inter-District Games this year besides holding other provincial and national events to provide ample opportunities to the players of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to come and excel. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Super League will be held at the end of this year, Syed Fakhr Jahan said, adding, that Pakistan Super League matches will be held in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa soon.

He said there is no sports board after Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, but we will support all the players with your help, Syed Fakhr Jahan.

The Chief Minister in his address said that the players of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will be known all over the world. He also announced the inclusion of Special Athletes in the Sports Scholarship and assured them that they would be supported for international events and international coaching as well as normal players.

Madrasah students will now come forward in every arena, Ali Amin Gandapur said, adding, “People of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are going to support the world for peace.”

There is no shortage of talent and resources in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would be provided to the youth so that they could be able to excel at national and international levels, Ali Amin Gandapur said. Sports keeps the youth away from drugs, Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa said. “If there will be more sports activities, the use of drugs will end,” Ali Amin Gandapur said. As a government, we are with the people, Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa said.

At the end, the Chief Minister formally inaugurated the Games, followed by a firework, and pigeons and balloons were also released in a colorful opening ceremony. The Sufi Dance Performers from Lahore enthralled the sitting spectators.