National Challenge Cup Final Round Resumes Wednesday

Muhammad Rameez Published April 30, 2024 | 05:50 PM

National Challenge Cup final Round resumes Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2024) The final round of the National Challenge Cup (NCC) 2023, being organized by the Pakistan Football Federation (PFF), was set to kick off on May 1 here at the Jinnah Stadium of Pakistan sports Complex.

The participating teams have been divided into four groups, with each group comprising four teams.

Group A: PACA, Pakistan Army, NIMSO and HEC; Group B: KRL, Pakistan Navy, SA Farms and Masha United;

Group C: Otto Crains, Wapda, WSTC and Pakistan Police; Group D: PAF, Asia Ghee Mills, SA Gardens and Pakistan Railway.

The group stage matches will take place from May 1 to 6 with each team competing in (03) matches.

The top two teams from each group would advance to the quarter-finals, which were scheduled for May 7 and 8 followed by the semifinals on May 10 while the final will take place on May 12.

