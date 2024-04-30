National Challenge Cup Final Round Resumes Wednesday
Muhammad Rameez Published April 30, 2024 | 05:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2024) The final round of the National Challenge Cup (NCC) 2023, being organized by the Pakistan Football Federation (PFF), was set to kick off on May 1 here at the Jinnah Stadium of Pakistan sports Complex.
The participating teams have been divided into four groups, with each group comprising four teams.
Group A: PACA, Pakistan Army, NIMSO and HEC; Group B: KRL, Pakistan Navy, SA Farms and Masha United;
Group C: Otto Crains, Wapda, WSTC and Pakistan Police; Group D: PAF, Asia Ghee Mills, SA Gardens and Pakistan Railway.
The group stage matches will take place from May 1 to 6 with each team competing in (03) matches.
The top two teams from each group would advance to the quarter-finals, which were scheduled for May 7 and 8 followed by the semifinals on May 10 while the final will take place on May 12.
Recent Stories
Co-Working Center launched in Okara under PITB’s e-Earn program
BHC judges recommend legal action over agencies interference into judicial matte ..
Third Women T20I: Pakistan to face West Indies today
Mahira Khan delights at Arijit Singh’s concert in Dubai
Dubai Customs Celebrates World Intellectual Property Day, Honors Schools and Uni ..
Vivo Reveals Durefishan Saleem as Brand Ambassador for its Upcoming Y100 Smartph ..
FIA investigates alleged irregularities in tickets’ sale for PSL, int’l matc ..
IMF approves $1.1b final tranche for Pakistan
Naseem Shah among others who registers for LPL 2024
NAB withdraws LNG reference against Shahid Khaqan Abbasi
Mohsin Naqvi to visit Karachi today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 April 2024
More Stories From Sports
-
Third Women T20I: Pakistan to face West Indies today50 minutes ago
-
Paceman Archer recalled to England squad for T20 World Cup1 hour ago
-
Pant to make India return at T20 World Cup after car crash2 hours ago
-
South Africa back Nortje for T20 World Cup2 hours ago
-
FIA investigates alleged irregularities in tickets’ sale for PSL, int’l matches4 hours ago
-
Naseem Shah among others who registers for LPL 20245 hours ago
-
Wembanyama in France: NBA Spurs to play Pacers in Paris in January18 hours ago
-
Tennis: ATP/WTA Madrid Open results - 2nd update18 hours ago
-
England rugby star Billy Vunipola convicted of assault in Mallorca20 hours ago
-
Tennis: ATP/WTA Madrid Open results - 1st update20 hours ago
-
Alcaraz passes 'test of fire', Sabalenka survives in Madrid Open20 hours ago
-
Karachi, Lahore, Peshawar win 6th round matches of National Women’s One-Day Tournament21 hours ago