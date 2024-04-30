Open Menu

Former Coach Del Bosque To Lead Committee Overseeing Spanish Federation

Zeeshan Mehtab Published April 30, 2024 | 06:50 PM

Former coach Del Bosque to lead committee overseeing Spanish federation

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2024) Former Spain coach Vicente del Bosque will lead the committee overseeing the country's scandal-hit football federation, the Spanish government said Tuesday.

The retired 73-year-old led La Roja to the 2010 World Cup and 2012 European Championship titles, as well as taking Real Madrid to two Champions League triumphs.

"I'm proud to announce that the person presiding over the committee and representing it... is Vicente del Bosque," said Pilar Alegria, the minister for education and Sports.

"Del Bosque will be the face and representation of Spanish football."

Last week Spain's National Sports Council (CSD) created a committee to "oversee" the federation (RFEF) and try to pull it out of crisis.

Former president Luis Rubiales resigned in disgrace after forcibly kissing Women's World Cup star Jenni Hermoso last year, while he and new president Pedro Rocha are under investigation in a graft probe.

"I believe that (Del Bosque) is the clearest representation of a good person of great human quality and, above all, an example of honesty and respect," added Alegria.

The RFEF took decisions "beyond its remit" after Rubiales stepped down in December according to a report from the country's leading sports court, resulting in the CSD creating the committee.

World and European football governing bodies FIFA and UEFA subsequently issued a statement expressing "great concern" at the situation around the RFEF.

"FIFA and UEFA will seek additional information to assess the extent to which the CSD's appointment (of the committee) ... may affect the RFEF's obligation to manage its affairs independently and without undue government interference," they said.

Spain is due to host the 2030 World Cup along with Portugal and Morocco.

The court report on the RFEF interim committee overstepping its bounds also raised the possibility the CSD may provisionally suspend Rocha, who was elected as Rubiales' replacement on Friday, and other RFEF directors.

A CSD meeting Tuesday over potential punishments for these alleged infringements was put on hold after the sports court asked for more documentation, CSD sources told AFP.

Related Topics

Football World Sports Education FIFA Pilar Lead Rocha Spain Portugal Morocco Turkish Lira May December Women All From Government Real Madrid Coach Court

Recent Stories

Wasim Akram touches fans’ heart by new look

Wasim Akram touches fans’ heart by new look

2 minutes ago
 Empowering women for employment is the need of hou ..

Empowering women for employment is the need of hour, says Sadaffe Abid

10 minutes ago
 Global study reveals Pakistan’s inadequate measu ..

Global study reveals Pakistan’s inadequate measures against Tobacco Industry

19 minutes ago
 Co-Working Center launched in Okara under PITB’s ..

Co-Working Center launched in Okara under PITB’s e-Earn program

1 hour ago
 BHC judges recommend legal action over agencies in ..

BHC judges recommend legal action over agencies interference into judicial matte ..

1 hour ago
 Third Women T20I: Pakistan to face West Indies tod ..

Third Women T20I: Pakistan to face West Indies today

2 hours ago
Mahira Khan delights at Arijit Singh’s concert i ..

Mahira Khan delights at Arijit Singh’s concert in Dubai

4 hours ago
 Dubai Customs Celebrates World Intellectual Proper ..

Dubai Customs Celebrates World Intellectual Property Day, Honors Schools and Uni ..

4 hours ago
 vivo Reveals Durefishan Saleem as Brand Ambassador ..

Vivo Reveals Durefishan Saleem as Brand Ambassador for its Upcoming Y100 Smartph ..

4 hours ago
 FIA investigates alleged irregularities in tickets ..

FIA investigates alleged irregularities in tickets’ sale for PSL, int’l matc ..

5 hours ago
 IMF approves $1.1b final tranche for Pakistan

IMF approves $1.1b final tranche for Pakistan

6 hours ago
 Naseem Shah among others who registers for LPL 202 ..

Naseem Shah among others who registers for LPL 2024

6 hours ago

More Stories From Sports