Former Coach Del Bosque To Lead Committee Overseeing Spanish Federation
Zeeshan Mehtab Published April 30, 2024 | 06:50 PM
Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2024) Former Spain coach Vicente del Bosque will lead the committee overseeing the country's scandal-hit football federation, the Spanish government said Tuesday.
The retired 73-year-old led La Roja to the 2010 World Cup and 2012 European Championship titles, as well as taking Real Madrid to two Champions League triumphs.
"I'm proud to announce that the person presiding over the committee and representing it... is Vicente del Bosque," said Pilar Alegria, the minister for education and Sports.
"Del Bosque will be the face and representation of Spanish football."
Last week Spain's National Sports Council (CSD) created a committee to "oversee" the federation (RFEF) and try to pull it out of crisis.
Former president Luis Rubiales resigned in disgrace after forcibly kissing Women's World Cup star Jenni Hermoso last year, while he and new president Pedro Rocha are under investigation in a graft probe.
"I believe that (Del Bosque) is the clearest representation of a good person of great human quality and, above all, an example of honesty and respect," added Alegria.
The RFEF took decisions "beyond its remit" after Rubiales stepped down in December according to a report from the country's leading sports court, resulting in the CSD creating the committee.
World and European football governing bodies FIFA and UEFA subsequently issued a statement expressing "great concern" at the situation around the RFEF.
"FIFA and UEFA will seek additional information to assess the extent to which the CSD's appointment (of the committee) ... may affect the RFEF's obligation to manage its affairs independently and without undue government interference," they said.
Spain is due to host the 2030 World Cup along with Portugal and Morocco.
The court report on the RFEF interim committee overstepping its bounds also raised the possibility the CSD may provisionally suspend Rocha, who was elected as Rubiales' replacement on Friday, and other RFEF directors.
A CSD meeting Tuesday over potential punishments for these alleged infringements was put on hold after the sports court asked for more documentation, CSD sources told AFP.
Recent Stories
Wasim Akram touches fans’ heart by new look
Empowering women for employment is the need of hour, says Sadaffe Abid
Global study reveals Pakistan’s inadequate measures against Tobacco Industry
Co-Working Center launched in Okara under PITB’s e-Earn program
BHC judges recommend legal action over agencies interference into judicial matte ..
Third Women T20I: Pakistan to face West Indies today
Mahira Khan delights at Arijit Singh’s concert in Dubai
Dubai Customs Celebrates World Intellectual Property Day, Honors Schools and Uni ..
Vivo Reveals Durefishan Saleem as Brand Ambassador for its Upcoming Y100 Smartph ..
FIA investigates alleged irregularities in tickets’ sale for PSL, int’l matc ..
IMF approves $1.1b final tranche for Pakistan
Naseem Shah among others who registers for LPL 2024
More Stories From Sports
-
Wasim Akram touches fans’ heart by new look2 minutes ago
-
National Challenge Cup final Round resumes Wednesday1 hour ago
-
Third Women T20I: Pakistan to face West Indies today2 hours ago
-
Paceman Archer recalled to England squad for T20 World Cup2 hours ago
-
Pant to make India return at T20 World Cup after car crash3 hours ago
-
South Africa back Nortje for T20 World Cup3 hours ago
-
FIA investigates alleged irregularities in tickets’ sale for PSL, int’l matches5 hours ago
-
Naseem Shah among others who registers for LPL 20246 hours ago
-
Wembanyama in France: NBA Spurs to play Pacers in Paris in January19 hours ago
-
Tennis: ATP/WTA Madrid Open results - 2nd update20 hours ago
-
England rugby star Billy Vunipola convicted of assault in Mallorca21 hours ago
-
Tennis: ATP/WTA Madrid Open results - 1st update21 hours ago