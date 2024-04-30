KP Handball gets new office-bearers for next 4-years term

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2024) Bahre Karam and Noor Zada have elected unanimously as President and General Secretary of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Handball Association in an election meeting held here at University Campus premises on Tuesday.

Amjad Khan of KP Olympic Association, Sarah Nisar, Secretary KP Archery Association attended the election as observers while Ahmad Zaman, Regional sports Officer (RSO) Hazara witnessed the election as nominee of the Directorate General Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The meeting approved the previous accounts and other matters in the meeting and unanimously elected new officials for the next four years term. According to which the Director General Sports University of Peshawar Bahre Karam was elected as the President of the Provincial Handball Association. Dr. Noor Zada elected as General Secretary, Safdar Khan as Joint Secretary, Mohammad Haroon as Press Secretary and Sajjad Ahmed elected as finance secretary while the members of the executive committee include Ahmed Zaman, Anwar Khan, Adalat Khan, Bahar Hussain, Mohammad Zahidullah, Nasir Khan, Khalid Mahmood, Afsheen and Sadia Gul.

President Bahre Karam and General Secretary Noor Zada paid tribute to all the attendees and said that they will do their best to fulfill the trust they have shown in them. All resources will be used for the promotion and development of handball in the province.

Bahre Karam said that Inter-Club, Inter-District, Inter-Provincial and National level competitions will be organized and efforts will be made to ensure that our players are not only play at the provincial level but also at the national and international levels so that they could enlighten the nation’s name around the world.