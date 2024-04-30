Open Menu

Paceman Archer Recalled To England Squad For T20 World Cup

Muhammad Rameez Published April 30, 2024 | 04:50 PM

Paceman Archer recalled to England squad for T20 World Cup

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2024) Paceman Jofra Archer was Tuesday recalled to England's squad for the defence of their T20 World Cup crown after a year out of action.

The 29-year-old, who has endured a string of injuries since his international breakthrough in 2019, has not played competitive cricket for a year but has recovered from a right elbow injury.

He takes his place in a 15-man provisional squad captained by Jos Buttler for the tournament that starts on June 1 in the West Indies and the United States.

The same group will play take on Pakistan in a four-match T20 series beginning at Headingley on May 22.

All the players who are currently featuring in the Indian Premier League will return in time for the series against Babar Azam's men.

Archer has managed just 15 T20 appearances for England since making his international debut five years ago but is still considered a potential game-changer.

Another factor in England's favour is that he grew up in Barbados so is knowledgable about Caribbean conditions.

Veteran seamer Chris Jordan, also born in Barbados, returns to the squad alongside uncapped spinner Tom Hartley but there is no place for Chris Woakes, a World Cup winner in both the 20-over and 50-over formats.

Test captain Ben Stokes, who was part of the England squad who surrendered their 50-over title meekly in India last year, ruled himself out of the T20 World Cup in an effort to regain full fitness to play as an all-rounder.

England begin the defence of the title they won in Australia in 2022 against Scotland in Barbados on June 4.

Managing director of England men's cricket Rob Key said Archer was "desperate" to play on his home island.

"Jofra's a bowler that is just so special you do everything you can to try to get him back playing and we've sort of taken the longer road this time but as always with Jofra, it's fingers crossed until he's out there playing," said Key.

"It's like when you're waiting for something really good to happen, you don't quite believe it until he's there but he's tracking well at the moment.

"The next step is when he gets into that Pakistan series. It's going to be full match intensity, how he keeps going through there but at the moment we're doing everything we can and he's in a good spot."

All teams are allowed to make changes to their squads until May 25, after which any alteration will require approval from the International Cricket Council.

England provisional squad for T20 World Cup and Pakistan series

Jos Buttler (capt, wk), Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Ben Duckett, Tom Hartley, Will Jacks, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Reece Topley, Mark Wood

Related Topics

Pakistan India Cricket T20 World Australia Indian Premier League Road Rashid Jos Same Livingstone Barbados United States Babar Azam Reece Topley Ben Duckett Turkish Lira May June 2019 All From

Recent Stories

Mahira Khan delights at Arijit Singh’s concert i ..

Mahira Khan delights at Arijit Singh’s concert in Dubai

2 hours ago
 Dubai Customs Celebrates World Intellectual Proper ..

Dubai Customs Celebrates World Intellectual Property Day, Honors Schools and Uni ..

2 hours ago
 vivo Reveals Durefishan Saleem as Brand Ambassador ..

Vivo Reveals Durefishan Saleem as Brand Ambassador for its Upcoming Y100 Smartph ..

2 hours ago
 FIA investigates alleged irregularities in tickets ..

FIA investigates alleged irregularities in tickets’ sale for PSL, int’l matc ..

3 hours ago
 IMF approves $1.1b final tranche for Pakistan

IMF approves $1.1b final tranche for Pakistan

4 hours ago
 Naseem Shah among others who registers for LPL 202 ..

Naseem Shah among others who registers for LPL 2024

4 hours ago
NAB withdraws LNG reference against Shahid Khaqan ..

NAB withdraws LNG reference against Shahid Khaqan Abbasi

5 hours ago
 Mohsin Naqvi to visit Karachi today

Mohsin Naqvi to visit Karachi today

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 April 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 April 2024

8 hours ago
 Wembanyama in France: NBA Spurs to play Pacers in ..

Wembanyama in France: NBA Spurs to play Pacers in Paris in January

17 hours ago
 Russian missile kills two in Ukraine's Odesa: gove ..

Russian missile kills two in Ukraine's Odesa: governor

17 hours ago

More Stories From Sports