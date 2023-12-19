Cricket: South Africa V India 2nd ODI Scores
Zeeshan Mehtab Published December 19, 2023 | 11:52 PM
South Africa beat India by eight wickets in the second one-day international at St George's Park on Tuesday
Brief scores:
India 211 in 46.2 overs (Sai Sudharsan 61, KL Rahul 56; N. Burger 3-30, B. Hendricks 2-34, K.
Maharaj 2-51) v South Africa 215-2 in 42.3 overs (T. de Zorzi 119 not out, R. Hendricks 52)
result: South Africa won by eight wickets
Series: The three-match series is tied at 1-1
Toss: South Africa
Remaining match:
December 21, Paarl