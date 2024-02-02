Open Menu

Cricket: Sri Lanka V Afghanistan 1st Test Scoreboard

Published February 02, 2024

Cricket: Sri Lanka v Afghanistan 1st Test scoreboard

Colombo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2024) Scoreboard at stumps on day one of the one-off Test between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan at the Sinhalese sports Club in Colombo on Friday:

Afghanistan 1st innings

I. Zadran lbw b A. Fernando 0

Noor Ali Zadran c & b V. Fernando 31

R. Shah c Samarawickrama b Jayasuriya 91

H. Shahidi c Samarawickrama b V. Fernando 17

N. Jamal b Jayasuriya 0

I. Alikhil c Madushka b V. Fernando 21

Q. Ahmad lbw b Jayasuriya 21

Zia-ur-Rehman lbw b V. Fernando 4

N. Masood c & b A. Fernando 12

Naveed Zadran not out 0

M. Saleem b A. Fernando 0

Extras (w1) 1

Total (all out, 62.4 overs) 198

Fall of wickets: 1-0 (I. Zadran), 2-57 (Noor Ali Zadran), 3-109 (H.

Shahidi), 4-110 (N. Jamal), 5-155 (R. Shah), 6-169 (I. Alikhil), 7-182 (Zia-ur-Rehman), 8-190 (Q. Ahmad), 9-198 (N. Masood), 10-198 (M. Saleem)

Bowling: Asitha Fernando 14.4-1-24-3, Vishwa Fernando 12-1-51-4 (w 1), Chamika Gunasekara 9-1-50-0, Prabath Jayasuriya 25-7-67-3, Dhananjaya de Silva 2-0-6-0.

Sri Lanka 1st innings

N. Madushka not out 36

D. Karunaratne not out 42

Extras (lb1, nb1) 2

Total (14 overs) 80

Bowling: N. Masood 4-1-18-0, M. Saleem 3-0-19-0 (nb 1), Naveed Zadran 4-0-22-0, Zia-ur-Rehman 3-0-20-0.

To bat: K. Mendis, A. Mathews, D. Chandimal, D. de Silva , S. Samarawickrama, A. Fernando, V. Fernando, P. Jayasuriya, C. Gunasekara.

Toss: Sri Lanka

Umpires: Chris Brown (NZL) and Michael Gough (ENG)

Television Umpire: Alex Wharf (ENG)

Match Referee: Chris Broad (ENG)

