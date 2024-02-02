Cricket: Sri Lanka V Afghanistan 1st Test Scoreboard
Colombo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2024) Scoreboard at stumps on day one of the one-off Test between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan at the Sinhalese sports Club in Colombo on Friday:
Afghanistan 1st innings
I. Zadran lbw b A. Fernando 0
Noor Ali Zadran c & b V. Fernando 31
R. Shah c Samarawickrama b Jayasuriya 91
H. Shahidi c Samarawickrama b V. Fernando 17
N. Jamal b Jayasuriya 0
I. Alikhil c Madushka b V. Fernando 21
Q. Ahmad lbw b Jayasuriya 21
Zia-ur-Rehman lbw b V. Fernando 4
N. Masood c & b A. Fernando 12
Naveed Zadran not out 0
M. Saleem b A. Fernando 0
Extras (w1) 1
Total (all out, 62.4 overs) 198
Fall of wickets: 1-0 (I. Zadran), 2-57 (Noor Ali Zadran), 3-109 (H.
Shahidi), 4-110 (N. Jamal), 5-155 (R. Shah), 6-169 (I. Alikhil), 7-182 (Zia-ur-Rehman), 8-190 (Q. Ahmad), 9-198 (N. Masood), 10-198 (M. Saleem)
Bowling: Asitha Fernando 14.4-1-24-3, Vishwa Fernando 12-1-51-4 (w 1), Chamika Gunasekara 9-1-50-0, Prabath Jayasuriya 25-7-67-3, Dhananjaya de Silva 2-0-6-0.
Sri Lanka 1st innings
N. Madushka not out 36
D. Karunaratne not out 42
Extras (lb1, nb1) 2
Total (14 overs) 80
Bowling: N. Masood 4-1-18-0, M. Saleem 3-0-19-0 (nb 1), Naveed Zadran 4-0-22-0, Zia-ur-Rehman 3-0-20-0.
To bat: K. Mendis, A. Mathews, D. Chandimal, D. de Silva , S. Samarawickrama, A. Fernando, V. Fernando, P. Jayasuriya, C. Gunasekara.
Toss: Sri Lanka
Umpires: Chris Brown (NZL) and Michael Gough (ENG)
Television Umpire: Alex Wharf (ENG)
Match Referee: Chris Broad (ENG)
