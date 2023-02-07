Cricket U-13, U-16, U-19 trials from Feb 10

FAISALABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2023 ) :Trials for selection of Under-13 (U-13), U-16 and U-19 cricket teams would be organized in Saeed Ajmal International Cricket academy,Jhang Road on February 10 and 11, 2023.

Tanvir Shaukat, spokesman of district sports department told APP here on Tuesday that trials for U-13 and U-16 teams would be held on February 10 followed by trials for U-19 team on February 11 in Faisalabad.

Similarly, trials for U-13 and U-16 would also be arranged in Mai Heer Stadium Jhang on February 12 followed by trials for U-19 team in the same venue on February 13.

These trials would help in selection best cricket players in addition to promote this game at grass root level, he added.