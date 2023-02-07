UrduPoint.com

Cricket U-13, U-16, U-19 Trials From Feb 10

Muhammad Rameez Published February 07, 2023 | 03:20 PM

Cricket U-13, U-16, U-19 trials from Feb 10

FAISALABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2023 ) :Trials for selection of Under-13 (U-13), U-16 and U-19 cricket teams would be organized in Saeed Ajmal International Cricket academy,Jhang Road on February 10 and 11, 2023.

Tanvir Shaukat, spokesman of district sports department told APP here on Tuesday that trials for U-13 and U-16 teams would be held on February 10 followed by trials for U-19 team on February 11 in Faisalabad.

Similarly, trials for U-13 and U-16 would also be arranged in Mai Heer Stadium Jhang on February 12 followed by trials for U-19 team in the same venue on February 13.

These trials would help in selection best cricket players in addition to promote this game at grass root level, he added.

Related Topics

Cricket Faisalabad Sports Road Jhang Same Saeed Ajmal February Best

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler appoints Al Qaseer as Executive Dire ..

Sharjah Ruler appoints Al Qaseer as Executive Director of Shurooq

7 minutes ago
 Imran Khan 's indictment deferred again in Thoshak ..

Imran Khan 's indictment deferred again in Thoshakhana case

30 minutes ago
 Efforts afoot to reduce deficit of Pakistan Railwa ..

Efforts afoot to reduce deficit of Pakistan Railways: Senate informed

1 hour ago
 UAE COP 28 President Designate begins his 1st inte ..

UAE COP 28 President Designate begins his 1st international tour, calls all part ..

3 hours ago
 Pakistan, Spain agree to expand cooperation in div ..

Pakistan, Spain agree to expand cooperation in diverse sectors

4 hours ago
 Death toll in Turkiye, Syria earthquake soars past ..

Death toll in Turkiye, Syria earthquake soars past 4,300

4 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.