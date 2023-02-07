Cricketer Asad Shafiq becomes student at KU

Renowned cricket star of Pakistan Asad Shafiq has got admission to the Karachi University BS Health Physical Education and Sports Sciences (HPESS) and become a student at the University

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2023 ) :Renowned cricket star of Pakistan Asad Shafiq has got admission to the Karachi University BS Health Physical education and Sports Sciences (HPESS) and become a student at the University.

Asad Shafiq along with the chairman HPESS Professor Dr Basit Ansari met the KU Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi at the VC Secretariat, said a statement on Tuesday.

He scored 12 test centuries so far in his career and made nine centuries while batting at number six which is a world record and makes him the most prolific ton scorer at the test level.

He has broken the previous world record of Sir Garfield Sobers who previously held the record by scoring eight centuries at the same number for West Indies.

Asad Shafiq will be a student of BS Third Year in the evening shift.

Asad said during his meeting with the KU VC that he was unable to study further after completing graduation because he was playing domestic and international cricket and due to his commitments to national duty and sports.

He said that now is the best time to complete his higher studies. He hoped that other fellow cricketers would also resume their educations in near future.

Meanwhile, Prof. Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi while welcoming the test cricketer to the University of Karachi said that this is a good sign and trend that sportsmen are now coming to campus to complete their dreams and it would give them opportunities to fulfill their degrees.

The former national cricket team captain Mohammad Hafeez has also become a student at the same department of the University of Karachi this year while another former cricket captain and winner of the Champions Trophy Sarfaraz Ahmed and newly debuted test cricketer Saud Shakeel are already studying at the KU HPESS.