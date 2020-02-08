Cricketer Nasir Jamshed’s wife expresses grief over sentence to husband

(@fidahassanain)

Dr. Samara Afzal has said that her husband sentence is a lesson for all other cricketers.

LAHORE: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 8th, 2020) The wife of opening batsman Nasir Jamshed has expressed grief and sorrow over sentence to her husband in spot fixing case, saying that it is the difficult day of her life.

Dr. Samara Afzal—the wife of Nasir Jamshed—took to Twitter and shared her pain with her followers openly. She wrote: “Today is the most difficult day of my life as Nasir starts his custodial sentence & I figure out what to tell my 4 year old.. I’ve felt the need to write this in the hope that others learn from Nasirs mistakes & no one goes through the pain we have suffered in the last 3 years,”.

On Friday, Manchester Crown Court sentenced Pakistani cricketer Nasir Jamshed and two others after they were found guilty of offering bribes to professional cricket players during at least two premier league matches.

Nasir Jamshed, 33, and British nationals Yousaf Anwar, 36 and Mohammad Ijaz, 34, confessed their role in the conspiracy following a covert investigation by the National Crime Agency (NCA).