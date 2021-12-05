Cross Country Championships 2021 held

ISLAMABAD, Dec 5 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2021 ) :The Athletics Federation of Pakistan (AFP) on Sunday organised "AFP Cross Country Championships 2021 Islamabad" in coordination with Islamabad Athletics Association (IAA).

According to Secretary Islamabad Athletics Association (IAA) Muddasar Hameed the event was held for selecting athletes for SAAF Cross Country Championships 2022 scheduled to be held at Nagaland, India on January 15.

All affiliated units of AFP including Pakistan Army, Pakistan Navy, Pakistan Air Force, Police, Wapda, Higher education Commission (HEC) and five Provincial teams and Local athletes (Total 150) participated in the four categories Men---10km, Women---10km, Men Under 20--8km and Women.

Under 20--6km.

The Race started began from F-7 Junction of Margala Road, passing through Embassy Road and culminated at Jinnah Stadium, Pakistan sports Complex, Islamabad.

The Chief Guest President AFP Maj Gen (R) Muhammad Akram Sahi HI(M), SI(M), gave away attractive cash prizes and achievement certificates to the athletes.

The event was contested by professional and non-professional athletes and PSB, ICT Management and Islamabad Traffic Police maintained proper discipline during the complete event, till its successful culmination.