UrduPoint.com

DC Distributes Prizes Among Badminton Championship Position Holders

Muhammad Rameez 42 seconds ago Thu 21st October 2021 | 08:03 PM

Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi, Muhammad Ali Thursday distributed prizes among the players who secured positions in the Under-17 Badminton Championship

RAWALPINDI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi, Muhammad Ali Thursday distributed prizes among the players who secured positions in the Under-17 Badminton Championship.

On the occasion, the Sports Department officials were also present.

He said that promotion of sports was essential to promote positive activities in the society.

He said that the players who have secured positions in various sports fields should be given prizes for their encouragement so that the trend of sports among the youth could increase in the society.

