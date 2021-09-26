ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2021 ) :The All Islamabad and Rawalpindi Defence Day Bando Championship organized by the Islamabad Bando Association (IBA) concluded here at Bhara Kahu on Sunday.

Dr Mohammad Afzal Babur, Central President, Private Schools Network and President IBA said our association was committed to promote healthy activities among children.

"At this age, training children in self-defense is a national service. IBA is committed to making thousands of children good citizens of the society with its help," he said while addressing at the closing ceremony of the two-day Bando Championship.

He said parents, teachers and civil society should make children part of their defense training programs so that they can play their part in future and held the country.

"All kinds of physical sports should also be given priority in the national curriculum," he said.

Boys and girls from all clubs and academies of Rawalpindi Islamabad participated in the championship.

The winners of the two-day competitions, the distinguished guests were awarded trophies, prizes and certificates of appreciation.