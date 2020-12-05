UrduPoint.com
DFA Khyber, Mardan White To Clash In All KP Shama Inter-District Soccer Final

Sat 05th December 2020 | 03:20 PM

DFA Khyber, Mardan White to clash in All KP Shama Inter-District Soccer final

MARDAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2020 ) ::District Football Association Khyber team and Mardan White to clash in the final of the ongoing All Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shama Inter-District Football Championship being played at Younis Stadium Mardan here.

In the first semi-final played between Mardan Red and DFA Khyber at Younis Stadium Mardan, the match ended in a draw with zero goals until the last minute. The match was decided by the penalty kicks while DFA Khyber won 4-3 and qualified for the grand final.

The match started on a slow note but soon it took momentum when DFA Khyber, from the merged tribal areas, and Mardan Red raided on each other territories with some good attacking moves but none of the team could score in the first session.

The same was the case in the second session as despite good attacking moves, the team failed to get any lead and thus the match ended a goal-less draw. To get certain results of the semi-final match both the teams were awarded five each penalty kicks on which Khyber District availed four attempts out of five while one was nicely intercepted by Mardan Red goal-keeper Sajid Khan.

On the other hands, Mardan Red scored only three out of five and missed two attempts. Thus Khyber District won the match by 4-3.

In the second semi-final match played between Mardan White and DFA Hangu, Mardan White won by 3-1 and took berth into the final. Ameer Muhammad scored the only goal by DFA Hangu. For Mardan Whilte Abdullah in the 53rd match opened the account for his team and he made it 2-1 when scored another goal on the field attempt in the 62nd minute while the third goal was scored by Waheed Ullah in the 65th minute.

Former District Member Mohib Banda and Provincial Senior Vice President sports and Culture of PTI Abdul Sattar Khan was the chief guest on this occasion and before the start of the matches, the players were introduced to him during the semi-finals. Organizing Secretary of the Championship and veteran footballer Ali Gohar Lala and large number of spectators were also present and witnessed the thrill-packed matches.

