DG PHA Directs Officers For Restoration Of Sports Activities At Rasheedabad Ground

March 02, 2023

DG PHA directs officers for restoration of sports activities at Rasheedabad ground

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2023 ) :Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Director General Asif Rauf Khan directed officers concerned to ensure arrangements for restoration of sports activities at Rasheedabad ground.

During his visit to the ground here on Thursday, the PHA DG ordered best cleanliness arrangements in the ground to restore healthy activities.

He also asked officers concerned to fix separate corners for badminton, volleyball and other sports.

He said that sports corners would also be made in all big parks of the city adding that all possible resources would be utilized to provide the best places for healthy activities to masses.

Asif Rauf Khan maintained that best cleanliness arrangements and landscaping at parks and green belts of the city were being ensured.

