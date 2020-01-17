UrduPoint.com
DG Sports Honors Medalists Of 56th National Track Cycling Championship

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Fri 17th January 2020 | 07:57 PM

DG Sports honors medalists of 56th National Track Cycling Championship

Director General Sports KP Asfandyar Khan Khattak Friday honored the medal winners of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's elite cycling team which got runners-up trophy in the recently concluded 65th National Track Cycling Championship held in Lahore

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2020 ) :Director General sports KP Asfandyar Khan Khattak Friday honored the medal winners of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's elite cycling team which got runners-up trophy in the recently concluded 65th National Track Cycling Championship held in Lahore.

Men and women athletes of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa performed well in these competitions. In the competition, Halima Ghayur grabbed six medals, including two silver and four bronze medals in different categories. Noor-ul-Ain has two bronze, Laiba Riaz, Laiba Saboor, Ahmad Zeb grabbed one bronze medal each despite presence of strong teams in the Championship.

Ali Ahmed named one bronze medal in 'Junior Competitions with Shahid and Aftab Khan won two bronze medals. The elite team of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa secured second position in their competition with teams like SSGC, Islamabad, POF Wah, Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan, Gilgit-Baltistan took part.

Director General Sports KP Asfandyar Khattak and Managing Director Tourism Junaid Khan met with players who participated in the National Cycling Championship and appreciated their efforts.

Secretary General Pakistan Cycling Federation Nisar Ahmed, Secretary KP Cycling Association Sarmad Khan, Deputy Director Sports Aziz Ullah Khan, President KP Sports Writers Association Ijaz Ahmed Khan were also present.

In the meaintime the staff of the Directorate of Sports KP along with the cyclists and players also celebrated the birthday party of the Director General Sports KP and MD TCKP Junaid Khan. A cake cutting ceremony was also held in the premises of Directorarte of Sports KP which was nicely decorated and illuminated with lot of balloons were there in a way the two Asfandyar Khan and Junaid served the sportsmen and sportswomen in true spirit from the two years.

DG Sports Asfandyar Khattak and MD Tourism Junaid Khan in their speech expressed the hope that our players will continue to receive similar successes and they will continue to receive our support both financially and morally. All the national junior and national senior championship medalists would be honored similarly with cash prizes, they informed.

