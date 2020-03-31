Distribution of ration among financially unstable athletes by Karachi Sports Forum commended: Former Hockey Captain

Former Hockey Captain Olympian Islahuddin Siddiqui on Tuesday said that distribution of ration bags, senitizers and safety masks among financially unstable athletes, ground staff and sports organizers by the Karachi Sports Forum during the lockdown is a commendable and praiseworthy effort

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2020 ) :Former Hockey Captain Olympian Islahuddin Siddiqui on Tuesday said that distribution of ration bags, senitizers and safety masks among financially unstable athletes, ground staff and sports organizers by the Karachi Sports Forum during the lockdown is a commendable and praiseworthy effort.

The move, in fact, is a practical example of message of peace and love of the International Olympic Committee, he said in a video message.

Islahuddin said this should also be followed by all the sports federations, associations and others affiliated with the sports field.

He said we all should join hands with the government in its efforts to contain the spread of the corona virus (COVID-19) by considering it as our national duty to quarantine ourselves into our homes and avoid social gatherings.

Meanwhile Syed Foundation has announced to distribute personal protection equipment among the volunteers of Karachi Sports Forum for their protection from corona virus. Syed Wasim Hashmi of Syed Foundation said that the volunteers of Karachi Sports Forum are our heroes who are risking their lives during outbreak of Corona virus visiting door to door of financially unstable athletes to give them ration bags.