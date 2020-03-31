UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Distribution Of Ration Among Financially Unstable Athletes By Karachi Sports Forum Commended: Former Hockey Captain

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Tue 31st March 2020 | 11:47 PM

Distribution of ration among financially unstable athletes by Karachi Sports Forum commended: Former Hockey Captain

Former Hockey Captain Olympian Islahuddin Siddiqui on Tuesday said that distribution of ration bags, senitizers and safety masks among financially unstable athletes, ground staff and sports organizers by the Karachi Sports Forum during the lockdown is a commendable and praiseworthy effort

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2020 ) :Former Hockey Captain Olympian Islahuddin Siddiqui on Tuesday said that distribution of ration bags, senitizers and safety masks among financially unstable athletes, ground staff and sports organizers by the Karachi Sports Forum during the lockdown is a commendable and praiseworthy effort.

The move, in fact, is a practical example of message of peace and love of the International Olympic Committee, he said in a video message.

Islahuddin said this should also be followed by all the sports federations, associations and others affiliated with the sports field.

He said we all should join hands with the government in its efforts to contain the spread of the corona virus (COVID-19) by considering it as our national duty to quarantine ourselves into our homes and avoid social gatherings.

Meanwhile Syed Foundation has announced to distribute personal protection equipment among the volunteers of Karachi Sports Forum for their protection from corona virus. Syed Wasim Hashmi of Syed Foundation said that the volunteers of Karachi Sports Forum are our heroes who are risking their lives during outbreak of Corona virus visiting door to door of financially unstable athletes to give them ration bags.

Related Topics

Karachi Hockey Sports International Olympic Committee All From Government Love

Recent Stories

List of purchasing apps increased to 51: TRA

3 hours ago

Crackdown against hoarders, profiteers

3 minutes ago

Australian Alcohol Stores Set Sales Limits to Avoi ..

3 minutes ago

Lagos in lockdown as Africa virus closures spread

3 minutes ago

Coronavirus tests of majority of Taftaan Zaireens' ..

3 minutes ago

Pompeo Urges Nations Share Data on Coronavirus

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.