Draws For Azadi Cup Boys, Girls Basketball Tournament On July 28

Muhammad Rameez 1 minute ago Mon 26th July 2021 | 05:40 PM

Draws for Azadi Cup boys, girls basketball tournament on July 28

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2021 ) :The draws for Azadi Cup Rangers First Girls and Boys Basketball Tournament will be held at International Abdul Nasir Basketball Court Aram-bagh area of the metropolis at 8pm on Wednesday, July 28.

The tournament will begin on August 01.

The tournament is begin organized under the auspices of Firdous Ittehad sports and Social Welfare Organization in coordination with Karachi Basketball Association (KBBA) and under the supervision of Pakistan Rangers Ghazi Sector, according to a communique.

In the first phase, girls event 3X3 whereas boys event will start from August 03 in accordance with international laws.

