UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

England Rest Archer And Stokes For South Africa ODIs

Zeeshan Mehtab 5 minutes ago Tue 03rd November 2020 | 11:46 PM

England rest Archer and Stokes for South Africa ODIs

England's Jofra Archer, Ben Stokes and Sam Curran will be rested from the one-day international leg of the 50-over world champions' tour of South Africa, it was announced on Tuesday

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2020 ):England's Jofra Archer, Ben Stokes and Sam Curran will be rested from the one-day international leg of the 50-over world champions' tour of South Africa, it was announced on Tuesday.

But the three players were all included in the squad for the three Twenty20s, which start later this month, ahead of the three-match ODI series.

Players will be confined to bio-secure bubbles during the tour as they were during the English international season.

Archer, Stokes and Curran have all been in a new bubble while taking part in the Indian Premier League tournament, which is being staged in the United Arab Emirates on health grounds.

Fast bowler Archer spent 87 days in the England bubble, although he was ruled out of the second Test against the West Indies in Manchester in July after breaching Covid-19 regulations.

All-rounder Stokes missed a chunk of the English season to spend time with his ill father in New Zealand but left-arm seamer Curran appeared in both red and white-ball internationals.

Archer, speaking last week, said bubble life had been tough even though at the IPL team hotels are away from the grounds and not on-site as they were in England.

"You're not at the ground but you still can't get away from cricket," he explained. "It's OK and it will be over soon anyway. You're just counting days down till you're free again." England's matches in South Africa will be staged at Boland Park in Paarl and Newlands, in Cape Town.

Newlands will stage both the opening T20 on November 20 and the first ODI on December 4.

Twenty20 squad: Eoin Morgan (Middlesex, capt), Moeen Ali (Worcestershire), Jofra Archer (Sussex), Jonny Bairstow (Yorkshire), Sam Billings (Kent), Jos Buttler (Lancashire/wkt), Sam Curran (Surrey), Tom Curran (Surrey), Chris Jordan (Sussex), Dawid Malan (Yorkshire), Adil Rashid (Yorkshire), Jason Roy (Surrey), Ben Stokes (Durham), Reece Topley (Surrey), Mark Wood (Durham) ODI squad Eoin Morgan (Middlesex, capt), Moeen Ali (Worcestershire), Jonny Bairstow (Yorkshire), Sam Billings (Kent), Jos Buttler (Lancashire/wkt), Tom Curran (Surrey), Lewis Gregory (Somerset), Liam Livingstone (Lancashire), Adil Rashid (Yorkshire), Joe Root (Yorkshire), Jason Roy (Surrey), Olly Stone (Warwickshire), Reece Topley (Surrey), Chris Woakes (Warwickshire), Mark Wood (Durham) Reserves across both formats: Jake Ball (Nottinghamshire), Tom Banton (Somerset), Tom Helm (Middlesex).

England Itinerary: Nov 27: South Africa v England, 1st T20, Newlands, Cape Town Nov 29: South Africa v England, 2nd T20, Boland Park, Paarl Dec 1: South Africa v England, 3rd T20, Newlands, Cape Town Dec 4: South Africa v England, 1st ODI, Newlands, Cape TownDec 6: South Africa v England, 2nd ODI, Boland Park, PaarlDec 9: South Africa v England, 3rd ODI, Newlands, Cape Town

Related Topics

Cricket T20 World Indian Premier League Rashid Jos Paarl Cape Town Manchester Durham Livingstone South Africa United Arab Emirates Sam Billings Reece Topley Dawid Malan Jake Ball Newlands, Cape Town Boland Park, Paarl July November December All From New Zealand

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler visits SPEA, reviews many educationa ..

21 minutes ago

Govt made agreements with IPPs to reduce prices in ..

8 minutes ago

Mansour bin Zayed chairs meeting of Board of Direc ..

21 minutes ago

In Vienna, residents' cherished sense of security ..

8 minutes ago

World Muslim Communities Council condemns terroris ..

36 minutes ago

10th Publishers Conference calls for stringent reg ..

36 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.