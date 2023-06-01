England v Ireland one-off Test scoreboard

Scoreboard at the close of Ireland's first innings on the first day of a one-off Test against England at Lord's on Thursday

Ireland 1st Innings J.

McCollum c Root b Broad 36 P. Moor lbw b Broad 10 A. Balbirnie c Crawley b Broad 0 H. Tector c Potts b Broad 0 P. Stirling c Bairstow b Leach 30 L. Tucker lbw b Leach 18 C. Campher b Leach 33 A.

McBrine c Bairstow b Potts 19 M. Adair b Broad 14 F. Hand c Bairstow b Potts 1 G. Hume not out 0 Extras (b1, lb9, nb1) 11 Total (all out, 56.2 overs, 263 mins) 172 Fall of wickets: 1-15 (Moor), 2-19 (Balbirnie), 3-19 (Tector), 4-64 (Stirling), 5-98 (McCollum), 6-104 (Tucker), 7-142 (McBrine), 8-169 (Adair), 9-172 (Campher), 10-172 (Hand) Bowling: Broad 17-5-51-5 (1nb); Potts 12.

2-4-36-2; Tongue 13-4-40-0; Leach 14-2-35-3 England: Ben Duckett, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (capt), Jonny Bairstow (wkt), Stuart Broad, Matthew Potts, Josh Tongue, Jack Leach Toss: England Umpires: Adrian Holdstock (RSA), Paul Wilson (AUS) tv umpire: Kumar Dharmasena (SRI) Match referee: Richie Richardson (WIS) Note: Match scheduled for maximum four days