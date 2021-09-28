UrduPoint.com

England's Root 'desperate' To Play In Ashes But Won't Commit Yet

Zeeshan Mehtab 11 minutes ago Tue 28th September 2021 | 11:26 PM

England's Root 'desperate' to play in Ashes but won't commit yet

England captain Joe Root says he is "desperate" to play in the Ashes but cannot yet commit to tour Australia due to uncertainty over coronavirus protocols

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2021 ) :England captain Joe Root says he is "desperate" to play in the Ashes but cannot yet commit to tour Australia due to uncertainty over coronavirus protocols.

Players and team management have yet to learn the exact conditions under which the five-Test series will take place, with those who have young families particularly concerned about the potentially stringent rules.

Talks between the England and Wales cricket board and their counterparts at Cricket Australia are ongoing and it is hoped a specific set of plans could be in place ahead of a squad announcement next week.

Root, who has two young children, refused to say if he would be available to lead England's bid to regain the Ashes in a series scheduled to start in Brisbane on December 8.

"I feel it's so hard to make a definite decision until you know," Root said on Tuesday. "It's a little bit frustrating but it's where we are at.

"From a player's point of view we just want to know what the position is and then we can make decisions." The 30-year-old, named the Professional Cricketers' Association men's player of the year, added: "I'm desperate to be part of an Ashes series. I always am. It's that one series as an England player that you want to be involved in and that will never change.

"The position I'm at in my career, it could be the last opportunity I get to go, so of course it's something you're desperate to do, desperate to hopefully make history over there and be part of something very special." Although the fifth Test is scheduled to take place in Perth, it could be moved to another venue given the mandatory 14-day quarantine upon arrival in Western Australia.

And the emergence of four new coronavirus cases in Queensland, the venue for the Ashes opener, led to the postponement of a first-class Sheffield Shield match against Tasmania at just an hour's notice on Tuesday.

Such a move will do little to allay the concerns of England players who have doubts about touring.

Root said: "I think it's really important everyone makes a decision that they're comfortable with. There's so many different factors that fall into it and hopefully we're in a position where it's not an issue."Root has so far enjoyed a memorable 2021, scoring 1,455 runs at an average of 66.13 in 12 Tests, with two double hundreds and four centuries but he is yet to score a Test century in Australia.

Reminded of his lack of a Test ton in Australia, he replied: "I'm very aware of that and it's something that I desperately want to put right."

Related Topics

Cricket Century Australia Young Brisbane Perth Sheffield Lead Wales December From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Al Bowardi visits headquarters of National Service ..

Al Bowardi visits headquarters of National Service and Reserve Authority

37 minutes ago
 Executive Office of AML/CTF strengthens cooperatio ..

Executive Office of AML/CTF strengthens cooperation with GCC&#039;s General Secr ..

52 minutes ago
 Dubai schools gear up for full return to face-to-f ..

Dubai schools gear up for full return to face-to-face learning from 3 Oct

2 hours ago
 Inspector General of Royal Moroccan Armed Forces v ..

Inspector General of Royal Moroccan Armed Forces visits Wahat Al Karama

2 hours ago
 4th Global Wedding Excellence Retreat concludes

4th Global Wedding Excellence Retreat concludes

2 hours ago
 US consumer confidence suffers as Delta variant sp ..

US consumer confidence suffers as Delta variant spreads: survey

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.