Europa League Last-16 Draw
Muhammad Rameez Published February 23, 2024 | 06:44 PM
Europa League last-16 ties after Friday's draw
Nyon, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2024) Europa League last-16 ties after Friday's draw:
Sparta Prague (CZE) v Liverpool (ENG)
Marseille (FRA) v Villarreal (ESP)
Freiburg (GER) v West Ham (ENG)
Sporting Lisbon (POR) v Atalanta (ITA)
AC Milan (ITA) v Slavia Prague (CZE)
Qarabag (AZE) v Bayer Leverkusen (GER)
-- First legs to be played on March 7, second legs to be played on March 14
