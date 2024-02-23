Open Menu

Europa League Last-16 Draw

Muhammad Rameez Published February 23, 2024 | 06:44 PM

Europa League last-16 draw

Europa League last-16 ties after Friday's draw

Nyon, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2024) Europa League last-16 ties after Friday's draw:

Sparta Prague (CZE) v Liverpool (ENG)

Marseille (FRA) v Villarreal (ESP)

Roma (ITA) v Brighton (ENG)

Benfica (POR) v Rangers (SCO)

Freiburg (GER) v West Ham (ENG)

Sporting Lisbon (POR) v Atalanta (ITA)

AC Milan (ITA) v Slavia Prague (CZE)

Qarabag (AZE) v Bayer Leverkusen (GER)

-- First legs to be played on March 7, second legs to be played on March 14

Related Topics

Rangers Roma Liverpool Prague Marseille Freiburg Ita Lisbon Brighton March Shanghai Cooperation Organization AC Milan

Recent Stories

Tunisian imam expelled by France

Tunisian imam expelled by France

12 minutes ago
 Rescue-1122 advises bikers to install antennas on ..

Rescue-1122 advises bikers to install antennas on two-wheelers

12 minutes ago
 UoM’s Mubashir,Faizan defend PhD theses

UoM’s Mubashir,Faizan defend PhD theses

12 minutes ago
 DG KDA for identifying vacant flats, shops to offe ..

DG KDA for identifying vacant flats, shops to offer in next auction

13 minutes ago
 Book titled 'Nayab Hain Hum' launched

Book titled 'Nayab Hain Hum' launched

13 minutes ago
 PU clash: ATC remands 18 students in police custod ..

PU clash: ATC remands 18 students in police custody

12 minutes ago
Syed Tariq Mehmood ul Hassan appointed MD, PBM

Syed Tariq Mehmood ul Hassan appointed MD, PBM

12 minutes ago
 Pirabad police station thwarts attempted smuggling ..

Pirabad police station thwarts attempted smuggling NCP goods

12 minutes ago
 DC displeased over performance of price control ma ..

DC displeased over performance of price control magistrates

12 minutes ago
 Israeli PM proposes plan for post-war Gaza

Israeli PM proposes plan for post-war Gaza

13 minutes ago
 Contraband seized at airport

Contraband seized at airport

13 minutes ago
 Basant celebrated despite ban; 187 arrested

Basant celebrated despite ban; 187 arrested

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports