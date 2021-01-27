Ex-Botswana national team coach dies of COVID-19

Botswana's former national football team coach David Bright died at 64 on Monday, due to a COVID-19-related illness

GABORONE (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2021 ) :Botswana's former national football team coach David Bright died at 64 on Monday, due to a COVID-19-related illness.

In a statement, the Botswana Football Association (BFA) said that it was "reeling in shock and mourning at the death of Major Bright, who passed away on Monday evening after he was diagnosed with COVID-19." The Botswana football legend's death was confirmed by his son Mogomotsi Bright in an interview in Gaborone on Tuesday. "We thought he would be fine since he told me that he was now able to walk and do other things.

I know Botswana are hurt, but they should celebrate his life," he said.

David Bright was coach of the Zebras from 1997 to 1998, in 1999 and 2009, and again from 2017 until 2019. His most successful period as a coach was between 1999 and 2001 as he won three consecutive Botswana league titles with Mogoditshane Fighters.

Bright has also coached in South Africa with Cape Town Santos, Bay United, Royal Eagles and Black Leopards.