Faisal Khokhar for implementing PML-N sports manifesto

Muhammad Rameez Published March 20, 2024 | 08:09 PM

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2024) Provincial Sports Minister Faisal Ayub Khokhar has said that sports manifesto of the Pakistan Muslim League–Nawaz (PML-N) will be implemented in letter and spirit in Punjab and the youth will be provided maximum sports facilities.

Talking to Olympian Khawaja Junaid during a meeting at his office in the Minister’s Block here on Wednesday, he said that the sports culture will be promoted at the grassroots level in Punjab, adding that Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz believes that promotion of sports helps the youth in fight against all social ills.

The Sports Minister Punjab said PML-N has always patronised sports and sportsmen in the country, adding that sports will witness a new era of facilities and achievements under the dynamic leadership of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz.

On the PML-N sports manifesto, the provincial sports minister said sports academies will be set up at tehsil level across the province, adding that the sports policy of the PML-N will be reintroduced right from the the year 2018.

He said Punjab is home to naturally gifted sports talent and a talent-hunt program will be launched to scout raw talent and will be groomed by the best in their respective fields.

Faisal Khokhar said that youth are close to the heart of the Quaid PML-N Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, adding that he will do his best to nurture the sporting talent of the youth in the province.

Earlier, Olympian Khawaja Junaid briefed the Sports Minister Punjab Faisal Ayub Khokhar on the need to improve standard of sports and infrastructure in the province. He also presented recommendations for implementation of the PML-N sports manifesto. The Minister hailed Khawaja Junaid’s contribution in the drafting of the PML-N sports manifesto.

