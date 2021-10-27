UrduPoint.com

Fawad Chaudhary Takes Notice Of Verbal Clash Between Shoaib Akhtar And Dr. Nauman Niaz

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 59 seconds ago Wed 27th October 2021 | 04:43 PM

Fawad Chaudhary takes notice of verbal clash between Shoaib Akhtar and Dr. Nauman Niaz

The Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting has constituted a committee to probe the incident and sought reply.  

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 27th, 2021) Federal Minister for Information Fawad Chaudhry Tuesday took notice of the verbal clash between former fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar and ptv sports anchor Dr Nauman Niaz.

Fawad Chaudhary formed a committee to investigate the matter, which will be headed by the PTV managing director. People from other sectors, including the PTV's Human Resources (HR) department were made part of the committee.

The latest report said that a meeting of the inquiry committee has been called today (Wednesday) in which members of the committee will figure out why the argument between the two took place. The exchange that took place between Dr Nauman Niaz and Shoaib Akhtar, both off-air and on-air, will be studied. The committee, after investigating the matter, would send its findings to the information minister.

Dr. Nauman Niaz’s mistake has been making rounds on social media since yesterday and the committee would take action against him. The committee would summon Dr Niaz and Shoaib Akhta to hear both sides.

Taking to Twitter, the PTV management said that they took notice of the spat between Shoaib Akhtar and Dr. Nauman Niaz.

The meeting would be held today.

The PTV Sports show “Game on Hai” saw some unwanted drama late Tuesday night, soon after Pakistan thrashed New Zealand in the T20 World Cup.

Dr. Nauman Niaz was seen asking Shoaib Akhtar to leave the show. He said he had asked him live on tv to leave the show. However, an abrupt commercial break was taken by the PTV Sports and later the show resumed but Shoaib Akhtar stood up from his chair and announced his resignation from the PTV Sports. He said he was insulted live on TV show. Shoaib Akhar left the show while Niazi continued to read his script right that moment.

The spat caused huge damage to PTV Sports around the world and fanned serious questions over the legacy of Pakistan Television.

