Fawad felicitates Multan Sultans on winning PSL title

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2021 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain has felicitated Multan Sultans on winning Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021 title.

In a tweet, he praised star cricketers Muhammad Rizwan, Babar Azam and all Pakistani as well as foreign heroes, who graced the wonderful cricket festival.

He said that the issue of broadcasting upcoming Pak-England cricket series to Pakistani viewers live was resolved as the next such cricket festival was round the corner.