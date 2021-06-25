Fawad Felicitates Multan Sultans On Winning PSL Title
Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Fri 25th June 2021 | 12:29 PM
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2021 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain has felicitated Multan Sultans on winning Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021 title.
In a tweet, he praised star cricketers Muhammad Rizwan, Babar Azam and all Pakistani as well as foreign heroes, who graced the wonderful cricket festival.
He said that the issue of broadcasting upcoming Pak-England cricket series to Pakistani viewers live was resolved as the next such cricket festival was round the corner.