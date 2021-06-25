UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fawad Felicitates Multan Sultans On Winning PSL Title

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Fri 25th June 2021 | 12:29 PM

Fawad felicitates Multan Sultans on winning PSL title

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain has felicitated Multan Sultans on winning Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021 title

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2021 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain has felicitated Multan Sultans on winning Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021 title.

In a tweet, he praised star cricketers Muhammad Rizwan, Babar Azam and all Pakistani as well as foreign heroes, who graced the wonderful cricket festival.

He said that the issue of broadcasting upcoming Pak-England cricket series to Pakistani viewers live was resolved as the next such cricket festival was round the corner.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Pakistan Super League Babar Azam All Multan Sultans

Recent Stories

Farrukh condemns terrorist attack on FC troops in ..

5 minutes ago

Managers of 21 restaurants booked over SOPs violat ..

6 minutes ago

Russia, US Discussing Inspections Under New START ..

6 minutes ago

Pak-U.S. engagement key to achieve goals of peace, ..

10 minutes ago

German Regulator Assessing Nord Stream 2 AG's Bid ..

10 minutes ago

"Man in Love" leads China's box office

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.