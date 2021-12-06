FESCO Super League 2021 starts

FESCO Super League 2021 has started at headquarters of Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) here on Monday

FAISALABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2021 ) :FESCO Super League 2021 has started at headquarters of Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) here on Monday.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) FESCO Engineer Bashir Ahmad kicked off the FESCO Super League and stressed the need of promotion of sports activities which were imperative for sound mind and healthy society.

He said that 24 teams would participate in the league. These teams would belong to Toba Tek Singh Division, GM Abad Division, People's Colony Division, Nazim Abad Division, Jhumra Division, Gojra Division, Abdullah Division, Kamalia Division, Tandlianwala Division, Transport Section, GM Operation, PD Construction, SE Jhang Circle, HR Section, Regional Store Faisalabad, CM Headquarters, SE Sargodha Circle, SE GSO Circle, Civil Line Division, Wapda Hospital and TRW (Transformer Reclamation Workshop).

31 matches would be played in the tournament, he added.

The opening match was played between HR-11 and People's Colony Division in which People's Colony team carried the day by defeating its rival.