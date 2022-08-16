UrduPoint.com

FIFA Suspends All India Football Federation

Zeeshan Mehtab Published August 16, 2022 | 09:00 AM

FIFA Suspends All India Football Federation

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2022) The International Federation of Association Football (FIFA) said in a statement on its website that it has decided to suspend the All India Football Federation (AIFF).

"The Bureau of the FIFA Council has unanimously decided to suspend the All India Football Federation (AIFF) with immediate effect due to undue influence from third parties, which constitutes a serious violation of the FIFA Statutes," FIFA said.

"The suspension will be lifted once an order to set up a committee of administrators to assume the powers of the AIFF Executive Committee has been repealed and the AIFF administration regains full control of the AIFF's daily affairs," it said.

FIFA said the suspension means that the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup 2022„¢, scheduled to take place in India on October 11-30, 2022, will not be held in India as planned.

Related Topics

India Football World FIFA October Women All From

Recent Stories

Govt increases per litre petrol price by Rs6.72

Govt increases per litre petrol price by Rs6.72

9 hours ago
 US Not Planning to Relax Enforcement of Iran Sanct ..

US Not Planning to Relax Enforcement of Iran Sanctions to Reach JCPOA Deal - Sta ..

8 hours ago
 Sindh can make anti-venom, rabies vaccines in-hous ..

Sindh can make anti-venom, rabies vaccines in-house: Dr Azra

8 hours ago
 Chief Minister Punjab reviews situation after rele ..

Chief Minister Punjab reviews situation after release of water by India in Ravi

8 hours ago
 PM working for national interest: Rana Tanveer

PM working for national interest: Rana Tanveer

8 hours ago
 Simon Stiell of Grenada named new UN climate chief ..

Simon Stiell of Grenada named new UN climate chief

8 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.