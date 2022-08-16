FIFA Suspends All India Football Federation

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2022) The International Federation of Association Football (FIFA) said in a statement on its website that it has decided to suspend the All India Football Federation (AIFF).

"The Bureau of the FIFA Council has unanimously decided to suspend the All India Football Federation (AIFF) with immediate effect due to undue influence from third parties, which constitutes a serious violation of the FIFA Statutes," FIFA said.

"The suspension will be lifted once an order to set up a committee of administrators to assume the powers of the AIFF Executive Committee has been repealed and the AIFF administration regains full control of the AIFF's daily affairs," it said.

FIFA said the suspension means that the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup 2022„¢, scheduled to take place in India on October 11-30, 2022, will not be held in India as planned.