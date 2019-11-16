UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Finals Of Hockey Event Of Rohi Sports Festival Played At Dring Stadium

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Sat 16th November 2019 | 07:43 PM

Finals of hockey event of Rohi Sports Festival played at Dring stadium

Rohi Sports Festival, in which more than 2000 sportspersons from 158 teams of schools and colleges of Bahawalpur division are participating, is underway here at Dring Stadium

BAHAWALPUR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2019 ) :Rohi sports Festival, in which more than 2000 sportspersons from 158 teams of schools and colleges of Bahawalpur division are participating, is underway here at Dring Stadium.

The finals of the hockey event of school and college levels were played.

Hockey Olympian Samiullah Khan, Minister food Samiullah Chaudhry, Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Nayyar Iqbal and a large number of spectators watched the final matches.

Prizes and trophies to winning teams and players were awarded by Samiullah Khan, Samiullah Chaudhry and Commissioner Bahawalpur Division which boosted the confidence of players.

Related Topics

Hockey Sports Bahawalpur Event From

Recent Stories

Seerat-un-Nabi (SAW) conference held

3 minutes ago

Resce1122 provides first aid to 750 players, organ ..

3 minutes ago

Railways, Vista Tourism to run Safari Tourist Trai ..

3 minutes ago

Punjab Chief Minister offers condolences

3 minutes ago

Lahore Development Authority demolishes illegal st ..

16 minutes ago

High quality wheat seed distributed among growers

16 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.