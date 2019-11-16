Finals of hockey event of Rohi Sports Festival played at Dring stadium

Rohi Sports Festival, in which more than 2000 sportspersons from 158 teams of schools and colleges of Bahawalpur division are participating, is underway here at Dring Stadium

BAHAWALPUR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2019 ) :Rohi sports Festival, in which more than 2000 sportspersons from 158 teams of schools and colleges of Bahawalpur division are participating, is underway here at Dring Stadium.

The finals of the hockey event of school and college levels were played.

Hockey Olympian Samiullah Khan, Minister food Samiullah Chaudhry, Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Nayyar Iqbal and a large number of spectators watched the final matches.

Prizes and trophies to winning teams and players were awarded by Samiullah Khan, Samiullah Chaudhry and Commissioner Bahawalpur Division which boosted the confidence of players.