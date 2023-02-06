Five killed, police register FIR against ten people, five arrested

HARIPUR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2023 ) :Sarai Saleh police here on Monday registered First Investigation Report (FIR) against 10 persons including women and arrested five in the killing of five persons over a land dispute.

According to the FIR registered in Sarai Saleh police station Haripur, Haider Shah member of the Abid Shah group while registering a murder case of four people including their father, uncle, and others nominated murdered Mazhar Shah, his sons, and women of the same family.

On Sunday, at least 5 people from the two groups were killed and four others injured when rival groups exchanged fire over a land dispute in the Maira Changi Bandi area in the limits of the Sera-i-Saleh police station.

According to police and the residents of the village sources, there had been a longstanding dispute between the families of Abid Shah and his cousin, Mazhar Shah, both residents of Changi Bandi village, over a piece of 12 canals of inherited land that was, in fact, the property of a late paternal aunt of Abid Shah.

After a two-decade-long court battle, the Abid Shah group had reportedly won the case from the local court, and the revenue magistrate had handed over the possession of the land amid police security to his family from the rival group five days ago.

Yesterday, when Abid Shah and other family members, tried to start work on the agricultural land with a tractor, the rival group including Mazhar Shah and his family members attacked them with axes and other firearms where Abid Shah, his brother Abbas Shah, Zulqarnain Haider Shah, son of Abbas Shah, and Syed Ashfaq Shah were killed on the spot.

The police shifted the bodies and the injured to the Haripur Trauma Centre, where Mazhar Shah was pronounced dead where later Mazhar Shad succumbed to injuries.