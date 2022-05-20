Football: English Premier League table

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2022 ) :English Premier League table after Thursday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Man City 37 28 6 3 96 24 90 Liverpool 37 27 8 2 91 25 89 Chelsea 37 20 11 6 74 32 71 Tottenham 37 21 5 11 64 40 68 ----------------------------- Arsenal 37 21 3 13 56 47 66 Man Utd 37 16 10 11 57 56 58 West Ham 37 16 8 13 59 48 56 Wolves 37 15 6 16 37 40 51 Leicester 37 13 10 14 58 58 49 Brighton 37 11 15 11 39 43 48 Brentford 37 13 7 17 47 54 46 Newcastle 37 12 10 15 42 61 46 Crystal Palace 37 10 15 12 49 46 45 Aston Villa 37 13 6 18 50 51 45 Southampton 37 9 13 15 42 63 40 Everton 37 11 6 20 42 61 39 Burnley 37 7 14 16 33 51 35 ---------------------------- Leeds 37 8 11 18 40 78 35 Watford 37 6 5 26 33 75 23 -- relegatedNorwich 37 5 7 25 23 79 22 -- relegatedNote: Top four qualify for Champions League; Europa League and Europa Conference League places to be decided; bottom three relegated