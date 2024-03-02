Football: Spanish La Liga Results
La Liga results on Saturday
Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2024) Spanish La Liga results on Saturday:
Sevilla 3 (En-Nesyri 11, 13, Ramos 65) Real Sociedad 2 (Silva 45+5-pen, Mendez 90+2)
Playing later (all times GMT)
Rayo Vallecano v Cadiz (1515), Getafe v Las Palmas (1730), Valencia v Real Madrid (2000)
Played Friday
Celta Vigo 1 (Mingueza 73) Almeria 0
Playing Sunday
Villarreal v Granada (1300), Atletico Madrid v Real Betis (1515), Mallorca v Girona (1730), Athletic Bilbao v Barcelona (2000)
Playing Monday
Osasuna v Alaves (2000)
afp
