Open Menu

Football: Spanish La Liga Results

Muhammad Rameez Published March 02, 2024 | 08:47 PM

Football: Spanish La Liga results

La Liga results on Saturday

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2024) Spanish La Liga results on Saturday:

Sevilla 3 (En-Nesyri 11, 13, Ramos 65) Real Sociedad 2 (Silva 45+5-pen, Mendez 90+2)

Playing later (all times GMT)

Rayo Vallecano v Cadiz (1515), Getafe v Las Palmas (1730), Valencia v Real Madrid (2000)

Played Friday

Celta Vigo 1 (Mingueza 73) Almeria 0

Playing Sunday

Villarreal v Granada (1300), Atletico Madrid v Real Betis (1515), Mallorca v Girona (1730), Athletic Bilbao v Barcelona (2000)

Playing Monday

Osasuna v Alaves (2000)

afp

Related Topics

Granada Cadiz Almeria Bilbao Las Palmas Valencia Barcelona All Real Madrid Atletico Madrid Sevilla Celta

Recent Stories

"You're talking about competitive players who don' ..

"You're talking about competitive players who don't lose their edge." (Ian Bell)

3 minutes ago
 2000 liters of smuggled diesel seized in DG Khan

2000 liters of smuggled diesel seized in DG Khan

52 seconds ago
 Police arrest suspected outlaw in injured conditio ..

Police arrest suspected outlaw in injured condition in encounter

54 seconds ago
 Fans to honor legendary actor Nadeem on 8 March

Fans to honor legendary actor Nadeem on 8 March

55 seconds ago
 Chad junta chief says will stand in May 6 presiden ..

Chad junta chief says will stand in May 6 presidential election

58 seconds ago
 Pakistan condemns India’s high handedness in sei ..

Pakistan condemns India’s high handedness in seizure of commercial goods

5 minutes ago
Flight operations suspended at Gwadar Airport till ..

Flight operations suspended at Gwadar Airport till Tuesday

5 minutes ago
 Football: Spanish La Liga table

Football: Spanish La Liga table

5 minutes ago
 Three terrorists killed, four injured in Karak IBO

Three terrorists killed, four injured in Karak IBO

5 minutes ago
 Four died in Swat due to roof collapsed

Four died in Swat due to roof collapsed

5 minutes ago
 Police launches crackdown on kite-flying, jubilant ..

Police launches crackdown on kite-flying, jubilant firing across Punjab

12 minutes ago
 Pakistan's hosiery export to China up by 45pc; Muh ..

Pakistan's hosiery export to China up by 45pc; Muhammad Irfan

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports