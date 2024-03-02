Football: Spanish La Liga table

Spanish La Liga table after Saturday's early match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points)

Real Madrid 26 20 5 1 54 16 65

Girona 26 18 5 3 57 32 59

Barcelona 26 17 6 3 56 34 57

Atletico Madrid 26 16 4 6 52 28 52

--------------------------------------

Athletic Bilbao 26 14 7 5 46 26 49

--------------------------------------

Real Betis 26 10 12 4 31 26 42

--------------------------------------

Real Sociedad 27 10 10 7 37 29 40

Las Palmas 26 10 6 10 26 26 36

Valencia 25 10 6 9 29 29 36

Getafe 26 8 10 8 33 38 34

Osasuna 26 9 6 11 30 37 33

Alaves 26 7 8 11 25 32 29

Villarreal 26 7 8 11 38 48 29

Sevilla 27 6 9 12 33 40 27

Rayo Vallecano 26 5 10 11 22 36 25

Real Mallorca 26 4 12 10 23 34 24

Celta Vigo 27 5 9 13 30 39 24

--------------------------------------

Cadiz 26 2 12 12 17 37 18

Granada 25 2 8 15 27 49 14

Almeria 27 0 9 18 25 55 9

Note:

-- Top four qualify for Champions League; team in fifth qualifies for the Europa League.

The sixth-place team goes into the Europa Conference League play-offs

-- Bottom three are relegated

afp