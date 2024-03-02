Open Menu

Football: Spanish La Liga Table

Zeeshan Mehtab Published March 02, 2024 | 08:43 PM

Football: Spanish La Liga table

Spanish La Liga table after Saturday's early match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points)

Barcelona, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2024) Spanish La Liga table after Saturday's early match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Real Madrid 26 20 5 1 54 16 65

Girona 26 18 5 3 57 32 59

Barcelona 26 17 6 3 56 34 57

Atletico Madrid 26 16 4 6 52 28 52

--------------------------------------

Athletic Bilbao 26 14 7 5 46 26 49

--------------------------------------

Real Betis 26 10 12 4 31 26 42

--------------------------------------

Real Sociedad 27 10 10 7 37 29 40

Las Palmas 26 10 6 10 26 26 36

Valencia 25 10 6 9 29 29 36

Getafe 26 8 10 8 33 38 34

Osasuna 26 9 6 11 30 37 33

Alaves 26 7 8 11 25 32 29

Villarreal 26 7 8 11 38 48 29

Sevilla 27 6 9 12 33 40 27

Rayo Vallecano 26 5 10 11 22 36 25

Real Mallorca 26 4 12 10 23 34 24

Celta Vigo 27 5 9 13 30 39 24

--------------------------------------

Cadiz 26 2 12 12 17 37 18

Granada 25 2 8 15 27 49 14

Almeria 27 0 9 18 25 55 9

Note:

-- Top four qualify for Champions League; team in fifth qualifies for the Europa League.

The sixth-place team goes into the Europa Conference League play-offs

-- Bottom three are relegated

afp

Related Topics

Granada Cadiz Almeria Bilbao Las Palmas Valencia Barcelona Top Real Madrid Atletico Madrid Sevilla Celta

Recent Stories

Pakistan condemns India’s high handedness in sei ..

Pakistan condemns India’s high handedness in seizure of commercial goods

2 minutes ago
 Flight operations suspended at Gwadar Airport till ..

Flight operations suspended at Gwadar Airport till Tuesday

2 minutes ago
 Three terrorists killed, four injured in Karak IBO

Three terrorists killed, four injured in Karak IBO

2 minutes ago
 Four died in Swat due to roof collapsed

Four died in Swat due to roof collapsed

2 minutes ago
 Police launches crackdown on kite-flying, jubilant ..

Police launches crackdown on kite-flying, jubilant firing across Punjab

8 minutes ago
 Pakistan's hosiery export to China up by 45pc; Muh ..

Pakistan's hosiery export to China up by 45pc; Muhammad Irfan

8 minutes ago
US military cargo planes begin air drop to Gaza

US military cargo planes begin air drop to Gaza

8 minutes ago
 GECF signs two MoUs to enhance energy cooperation ..

GECF signs two MoUs to enhance energy cooperation in Africa and Asia, on the sid ..

13 minutes ago
 Around 10,000 Pakistani products included in free ..

Around 10,000 Pakistani products included in free trade agreement: Malaysian Con ..

13 minutes ago
 PSL 9: Match between IU and QG called off due to r ..

PSL 9: Match between IU and QG called off due to rain

57 minutes ago
 United, Gladiators fixture called-off as rain wash ..

United, Gladiators fixture called-off as rain washes opening day of Pindi-leg

13 minutes ago
 Heavy snowfall blocks Garamchishma road in Chitral

Heavy snowfall blocks Garamchishma road in Chitral

1 hour ago

More Stories From Sports