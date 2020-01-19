UrduPoint.com
Forest Hit Back To Boost Play-off Push

Zeeshan Mehtab 53 seconds ago Sun 19th January 2020 | 08:20 PM

Forest hit back to boost play-off push

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2020 ) :Nottingham Forest boosted their bid for promotion to the Premier League as Joe Lolley's brace clinched a 3-1 win over Luton on Sunday.

Harry Cornick gave bottom of the table Luton a surprise lead at the City Ground.

But Sabri Lamouchi's side hit back impressively thanks to Lolley's lethal finishing before Lewis Grabban's late penalty ensured they would consolidate their place in the Championship play-off spots.

Luton have now lost their last 11 away games in all competitions despite taking the lead after 23 minutes.

Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu played in Dan Potts down the left and he cut the ball back from the byline to Cornick, who steered a low finish past Brice Samba.

Forest levelled after 36 minutes when Yuri Ribeiro sprayed a cross-field ball out to the right flank and Lolley jinked inside before his low shot squeezed under Simon Sluga, who should have done better.

Lolley gave Forest the lead after 57 minutes when Ben Watson picked him out on the right touchline and, after an excellent first touch, the 27-year-old cut inside and gave Sluga no chance with a powerful strike into the top corner.

James Collins should have rescued a point for Luton 10 minutes from time after being sent clean through but his low effort was turned behind by Samba.

Forest were awarded a penalty late on when Sonny Bradley handled a free-kick and Grabban made no mistake from the spot.

